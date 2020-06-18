Adelbert Baker was born in 1920 in New York and has lived a long and rich life in the past century. Baker will celebate...

Adelbert Baker was born in 1920 in New York and has lived a long and rich life in the past century. Baker will celebate 100 years on June 20. He served in WW ll and then later worked at Dupont for 42 years and volunteered as a firefighter in his free time. He was married to the love of his life, Kitty, for 64 years and together they had one daughter. Baker loves to reminisce about his well-lived life, especially traveling around the U.S. in a camper.

Adelbert Baker celebrates 100th birthday

Baker is a resident at Magnolias of Chesterfield. “His spirit has held strong over the years and we can all agree, we hope we look and feel that good at 100,” said Katie Butler, Director of Life Enrichment at Magnolias of Chesterfield.