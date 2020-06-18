Celebrate Independence Day in Chesterfield with fireworks show

Event will only showcase fireworks; no other activities and entertainment will be permitted or showcased A long-standing Chesterfield celebration of everything red, white, and...

Event will only showcase fireworks; no other activities and entertainment will be permitted or showcased

A long-standing Chesterfield celebration of everything red, white, and blue will be booming back to glory next month, although the event will take on a different look and feel from previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chesterfield County’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration, presented by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation, will be held Saturday, July 4 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The free fireworks event will begin at 9:15 p.m.

While the fairgrounds will be closed to the general public, there will be limited parking nearby, along with limited public portable restroom facilities to further adhere to social distancing guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

Unlike previous years, will go without activities, food booths or entertainment during the fireworks show to keep patrons safe and to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Chesterfield. No glass, alcohol, fireworks, or pets are allowed on public property.

While residents who wish to attend in-person are encouraged to arrive early, there is no guarantee those at the event will get a full view of the fireworks presentation because of the number of high trees and buildings that could obstruct the show. Therefore, the Parks and Recreation Department is asking people, if they can, to view the fireworks show from the comfort of their homes if they live within the vicinity of the county fairgrounds.

For more information, including event updates, where to find parking, and additional safety measures to be implemented during the event, please visit https://www.chesterfield.gov/fireworks.

Learn more information about Chesterfield’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.chesterfield.gov/coronavirus.