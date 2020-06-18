Trending

Police Blotter

Police Blotter June 18, 2020 VN Staff

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 06/08/2020 10:30 a.m. – Attached garage entered during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen. ARBOR HIGHLANDS TR (116xx block) 06/06/2020 Noon...

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 06/08/2020 10:30 a.m. – Attached garage entered during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

ARBOR HIGHLANDS TR (116xx block) 06/06/2020 Noon – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 06/08/2020 4:26 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

ARBOR RIDGE DR (61xx block) 06/06/2020 7:57 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 06/06/2020 4:10 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

BUNDLE RD (136xx block) 06/07/2020 3:30 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.

CLIFFSIDE DR (9xx block) 06/08/2020 1:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COACH RD (96xx block) 06/10/2020 10:30 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

COLONY VILLAGE LN (102xx block) 05/24/2020 2:30 p.m. –Side door entry during burglary. Electronics stolen during burglary.

CREEKVIEW DR (27xx block) 06/06/2020 11:15 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from shed.

CRICKLEWOOD DR (59xx block) 06/06/2020 2:25 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

CURTIS ST (38xx block) 06/10/2020 1:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

DRAYTON LANDING DR (116xx block) 06/06/2020 6 p.m. – Money and electronics stolen from vehicle.

DREWRYS BLUFF RD (29xx block) 06/08/2020 7 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

DUNDAS RD (28xx block) 06/05/2020 7:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HALLOWAY AVE (201xx block) 06/11/2020 7 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HARROWGATE RD (130xx block) 06/03/2020 10 p.m. – Consumable Goods and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HARROWGATE RD (152xx block) 06/05/2020 9 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HIGHLAND GLEN DR (84xx block) 06/07/2020 4:30 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 06/08/2020 6:15 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 06/06/2020 10 p.m. – Vanalism around hotel.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 06/07/2020 12:10 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

INGE RD (134xx block) 06/11/2020 5:15 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 06/06/2020 3:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 05/05/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported  stolen.

IRON BRIDGE RD (121xx block) 06/08/2020 3 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from commercial building.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 05/21/2020 4:48 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 06/11/2020 3:50 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (61xx block) 06/11/2020 6:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (77xx block) 06/08/2020 10 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (94xx block) 06/06/2020 Noon – Vehicle parts reported stolen.

LAUREL RD (2204xx block) 06/04/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism around a park.

LITTLE CREEK LN (51xx block) 06/05/2020 1:41 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

LOYAL AVE (204xx block) 06/07/2020 1:45 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

MACANDREW TR (84xx block) 06/01/2020 7:30 a.m. – Electronics and money stolen from residence.

MARINA DR (23xx block) 06/07/2020 8:10 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Other

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 06/06/2020 4 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge

MEADWOOD CR (62xx block) 06/10/2020 9 a.m. – Attached garage entered during burglary. Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

OAK RIVER CT (200xx block) 06/09/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism-Attempt

OMO RD (61xx block) 06/10/2020 4 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

PANNILL ST (215xx block) 06/06/2020 10 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from shed.

PERRYMONT RD (87xx block) 06/06/2020 4 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

PHILLIPS LN (59xx block) 06/04/2020 4 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Money reported stolen.

QUIET PINE CR (57xx block) 06/10/2020 3 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

REMUDA DR (54xx block) 06/08/2020 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVER RD (93xx block) 06/05/2020 12:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

SANDWAVE RD (161xx block) 06/09/2020 6:15 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

SHAMROCK DR (97xx block) 06/09/2020 10 p.m. – Clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

STATE PARK RD (103xx block) 06/07/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TURNAWAY LN (67xx block) 06/07/2020 2:42 p.m. – Arson-Other

W STRATHMORE RD (29xx block) 06/06/2020 3:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 06/05/2020 7:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 06/07/2020 5:20 p.m. – Consumable goods, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WILLIS RD (17xx block) 06/09/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 06/09/2020 1 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

Something to cheer about

Something to cheer about

Community Jun 18, 2020

Matoaca grad now a Redskin cheerleader The proud mother...

School board moves 2021-22 start to August, delays elementary school boundary adjustment

Chesterfield Government Jun 18, 2020

The June 9 meeting of the Chesterfield County Public Schools board...
Adelbert Baker celebrates 100th birthday

Adelbert Baker celebrates 100th birthday

Announcements Jun 18, 2020

Adelbert Baker was born in 1920 in New York...
Parks & Recreation Director named as National Distinguished Professional

Parks & Recreation Director named as National Distinguished Professional

Chesterfield Government Jun 18, 2020

Dr. James Worsley, Director of Chesterfield County Parks and...

Police & Fire Briefs

Fire & EMS Jun 18, 2020

Police investigate fatal crash  The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating...
Former science teacher, EMT takes over at Mataoca

Former science teacher, EMT takes over at Mataoca

Schools Jun 18, 2020

Matoaca High will be greeted by a new face...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.