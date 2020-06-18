Police Blotter

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 06/08/2020 10:30 a.m. – Attached garage entered during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen. ARBOR HIGHLANDS TR (116xx block) 06/06/2020 Noon...

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 06/08/2020 10:30 a.m. – Attached garage entered during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

ARBOR HIGHLANDS TR (116xx block) 06/06/2020 Noon – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 06/08/2020 4:26 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

ARBOR RIDGE DR (61xx block) 06/06/2020 7:57 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 06/06/2020 4:10 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

BUNDLE RD (136xx block) 06/07/2020 3:30 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.

CLIFFSIDE DR (9xx block) 06/08/2020 1:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COACH RD (96xx block) 06/10/2020 10:30 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

COLONY VILLAGE LN (102xx block) 05/24/2020 2:30 p.m. –Side door entry during burglary. Electronics stolen during burglary.

CREEKVIEW DR (27xx block) 06/06/2020 11:15 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from shed.

CRICKLEWOOD DR (59xx block) 06/06/2020 2:25 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

CURTIS ST (38xx block) 06/10/2020 1:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

DRAYTON LANDING DR (116xx block) 06/06/2020 6 p.m. – Money and electronics stolen from vehicle.

DREWRYS BLUFF RD (29xx block) 06/08/2020 7 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

DUNDAS RD (28xx block) 06/05/2020 7:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HALLOWAY AVE (201xx block) 06/11/2020 7 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HARROWGATE RD (130xx block) 06/03/2020 10 p.m. – Consumable Goods and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HARROWGATE RD (152xx block) 06/05/2020 9 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HIGHLAND GLEN DR (84xx block) 06/07/2020 4:30 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 06/08/2020 6:15 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 06/06/2020 10 p.m. – Vanalism around hotel.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 06/07/2020 12:10 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

INGE RD (134xx block) 06/11/2020 5:15 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 06/06/2020 3:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 05/05/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

IRON BRIDGE RD (121xx block) 06/08/2020 3 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from commercial building.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 05/21/2020 4:48 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 06/11/2020 3:50 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (61xx block) 06/11/2020 6:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (77xx block) 06/08/2020 10 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (94xx block) 06/06/2020 Noon – Vehicle parts reported stolen.

LAUREL RD (2204xx block) 06/04/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism around a park.

LITTLE CREEK LN (51xx block) 06/05/2020 1:41 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

LOYAL AVE (204xx block) 06/07/2020 1:45 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

MACANDREW TR (84xx block) 06/01/2020 7:30 a.m. – Electronics and money stolen from residence.

MARINA DR (23xx block) 06/07/2020 8:10 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Other

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 06/06/2020 4 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge

MEADWOOD CR (62xx block) 06/10/2020 9 a.m. – Attached garage entered during burglary. Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

OAK RIVER CT (200xx block) 06/09/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism-Attempt

OMO RD (61xx block) 06/10/2020 4 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

PANNILL ST (215xx block) 06/06/2020 10 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from shed.

PERRYMONT RD (87xx block) 06/06/2020 4 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

PHILLIPS LN (59xx block) 06/04/2020 4 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Money reported stolen.

QUIET PINE CR (57xx block) 06/10/2020 3 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

REMUDA DR (54xx block) 06/08/2020 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVER RD (93xx block) 06/05/2020 12:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

SANDWAVE RD (161xx block) 06/09/2020 6:15 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

SHAMROCK DR (97xx block) 06/09/2020 10 p.m. – Clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

STATE PARK RD (103xx block) 06/07/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TURNAWAY LN (67xx block) 06/07/2020 2:42 p.m. – Arson-Other

W STRATHMORE RD (29xx block) 06/06/2020 3:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 06/05/2020 7:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 06/07/2020 5:20 p.m. – Consumable goods, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WILLIS RD (17xx block) 06/09/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 06/09/2020 1 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed