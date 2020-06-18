Police & Fire Briefs

Police investigate fatal crash The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred in the 13700 block of Beach Road...

Police investigate fatal crash

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred in the 13700 block of Beach Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

Police said the driver of a 2001 Lexus sedan was driving east on Beach Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway, striking multiple trees. Both the driver – Noah Page, 18, of the 13400 block of Janeka Drive in Chesterfield – and a juvenile passenger were pronounced deceased on scene.

At this point, the investigation indicates that both speed and wet roadways are contributing factors in this crash. Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

One displaced after Chester fire

One person has been displaced after a fire damaged home in the 3900 block of Saldale Road on June 8.

Lt. Jason Elmore of Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the front door. The occupant had self-evacuated. One adult was displaced. The cause was unattended cooking.Fire and medical personnel from Bensley, Dale, Centralia, and Airport fire stations responded to the emergency.