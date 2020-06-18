Trending

Police & Fire Briefs

Fire & EMSPolice June 18, 2020 Becky Wright

Police investigate fatal crash  The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred in the 13700 block of Beach Road...

Police investigate fatal crash 

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred in the 13700 block of Beach Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

Police said the driver of a 2001 Lexus sedan was driving east on Beach Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway, striking multiple trees.  Both the driver – Noah Page, 18, of the 13400 block of Janeka Drive in Chesterfield – and a juvenile passenger were pronounced deceased on scene. 

At this point, the investigation indicates that both speed and wet roadways are contributing factors in this crash. Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

One displaced after Chester fire

One person has been displaced after a fire damaged home in the 3900 block of Saldale Road on June 8.

Lt. Jason Elmore of Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the front door. The occupant had self-evacuated. One adult was displaced. The cause was unattended cooking.Fire and medical personnel from Bensley, Dale, Centralia, and Airport fire stations responded to the emergency.

Something to cheer about

Community Jun 18, 2020

Matoaca grad now a Redskin cheerleader The proud mother...

School board moves 2021-22 start to August, delays elementary school boundary adjustment

Chesterfield Government Jun 18, 2020

The June 9 meeting of the Chesterfield County Public Schools board...
Adelbert Baker celebrates 100th birthday

Announcements Jun 18, 2020

Adelbert Baker was born in 1920 in New York...
Parks & Recreation Director named as National Distinguished Professional

Chesterfield Government Jun 18, 2020

Dr. James Worsley, Director of Chesterfield County Parks and...

Fire & EMS Jun 18, 2020

Police investigate fatal crash  The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating...
Former science teacher, EMT takes over at Mataoca

Schools Jun 18, 2020

Matoaca High will be greeted by a new face...
