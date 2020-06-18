Something to cheer about

Matoaca grad now a Redskin cheerleader The proud mother is Thomas Dale grad Jennifer McCray, a recreational league swimmer. The father is Tyler McCray,...

Matoaca grad now a Redskin cheerleader

The proud mother is Thomas Dale grad Jennifer McCray, a recreational league swimmer. The father is Tyler McCray, a race car driver turned football coach who hailed from Dinwiddie. Together they produced a daughter, Madison.

What do you get when you combine a swimmer and a guy with a need for speed? A professional dancer and cheerleader, of course.

Madison McCray, a 2020 graduate of Matoaca High School, achieved a lifelong dream when she became an official Washington Redskins cheerleader. In fact, it was a goal she wrote down on a third-grade assignment.

Although the feeling of the accomplishment is still fresh, the dream started when Madison was about ten years old.

“I have always dreamed of being a Washington Redskins cheerleader since I began going to most home games in 2012,” Madison explained. “I’m still in shock. It still doesn’t feel real that my life long dream has not only come true, but it happened before I even graduated high school,” she continued. “I am so excited for this adventure and cannot wait to be in the studio with the lovely, talented ladies I now get to call my teammates.”

Madison, in her own words, enjoyed her dance classes from an early age: at 3. At the time, it was a fun way for a little girl to put on costumes and makeup and perform. After all, she watched her cousin, Chandler Hundley Shornak, do it for her entire life.

The “a-ha” moment occurred for Jennifer, Tyler, and stepfather Brian Wohnig at about the same time as everyone else.

Jennifer recalls comments pouring in from those that attended recitals. People were in awe of what Madison could do as a dancer.

“It became evident at 9 or 10 that she was extremely talented and just watching her grow,” her mother explained. “She went from being a tiny kid to growing, being a teenager, being able to perform, and having a lot of experience in dance,” she continued. “Watching her talent bloom, it was unbelievable. She dances from the tip of her fingers to the tips of her toes.”

Angel De Souza, the owner of a dance school in Colonial Heights, had a profound effect on Madison throughout the various stages of her dance career and developmental stages in life.

“As a dancer, Madison expresses herself through emotions, and [she] is very dedicated and determined to be the best that she can be,” De Souza said. “As for her skill level, Madison continues to excel in all types of dance and easily picks up all types of choreography. She is very determined to be the best that she can be, and that’s how we determine what her skill level is.”

Like any teacher, she’s pushed to help fuel Madison’s improvement.

“She should continue to go to conventions to study under different choreographers,” said De Souza. “She is very determined to be the best she can be.”

Madison preceded to teach her own class at De Souza’s studio, and is even teaching online classes during the COVID-19 outbreak. As bad as the pandemic has been for some, in a strange way, it helped Madison’s cause to make the team for the Washington Redskins.

Initially, anyone trying out for the team had to turn 18 by April 9, or else wait until the next year. There was one problem: Madison didn’t turn 18 until April 10. Eventually, when the tryouts were rescheduled, the deadline also moved. Madison was able to try out, and made the team.

As may be imagined, Madison’s dance resume is quite impressive.

Including parts of 15 years dancing under De Souza, she spent a year on Encore Dance Studio’s team. From 2012 to 2016, she was a Washington Redskins junior cheerleader and competition dancer, earning the opportunity to perform during halftime at home games at FedExField. She performed at National Harbor, the Reston Town Holiday Parade, and countless other venues. She even earned the right to dance internationally, securing a spot to dance in the New Year’s Day parade in Rome. For her efforts in high school, she was named an All-American dancer in both her junior and senior seasons.

Her greatest impact at Matoaca may have been on the dance program itself, where she developed leadership skills under coach Lindsay Clay.

“I knew Madison McCray was special the day that I met her,” Clay said. “She came to the first day of tryouts with a resume of her dance experience and from that point forward, I was continually blown away by her.”

And it wasn’t just that skill for Clay, which was apparent; it was how she worked and led her teammates.

“Madison, as a captain of the team, took time to choreograph halftime routines and band dances. Working alongside her co-captain Amaya Jones, she made sure teammates were always prepared for events and games,” Clay explained. “I would hear the girls that say that Madi Jo texted the team [with] uplifting and encouraging words before games to get the girls excited. To me, that speaks volume[s] of her leadership both on and off the field.”

Madison was also a leader in the classroom, with a 3.9 grade point average. She’ll be attending Randolph-Macon College this fall.

Being able to begin her professional career as a cheerleader and dancer at 18, Madison will have ample opportunity to build a legacy that extends beyond Matoaca and Colonial Heights.

“Going into this profession at a young age will allow me to carry out my passion,” Madison said. “I also know that being surrounded by so many successful women will just allow me to learn so much and take in advice to help me in the long run.”

No matter where this story goes from here, Madison has built a support system and fan base in the area, and that only stands to grow larger. It’s all been forged by hard work.

“The amount of hours that she has put into practice, she’s perfected an art form,” Jennifer said. “It’s been a huge commitment she’s made to get to this point. Several nights a week, weekends, her life has been either she’s at school or she’s at dance.”

As any local who has moved on to play college and professional sports will tell you, the work is just really beginning. Madison is up to the task