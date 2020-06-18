Three see new offers, another local standout gets first offer

Kris Trinidad, of the L.C. Bird football team, is up to ten offers after another week that saw two new schools throw their names...

Kris Trinidad, of the L.C. Bird football team, is up to ten offers after another week that saw two new schools throw their names in the hat for the athletic lineman’s services.

Both Bryant University and William & Mary joined the hunt this past week.

The list of schools interested also contains: Rhode Island, Central Michigan, Air Force, Bucknell, Navy, Campbell, Old Dominion, and Army.

“On the field, Kris is an apex predator. He gets after it,” Bird coach Troy Taylor said. “Last year he was a five-technique defensive end [who] put his hand in the ground. He goes and gets the quarterback. He loves his teammates, and they love him.”

Matoaca’s Troy Lewis reeled in offer No. 28 from UNC Charlotte. The 49ers offered June 9, per Lewis’s Twitter account, @thetroylewis21.

Devin Bailey, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Warriors received his second opportunity, in the offer of a roster spot for Division III Hampden-Sydney. Previously, he was offered a preferred walk-on spot for Virginia Tech.

The new kid on the block this week is 6-2, 295-pound offensive and defensive lineman Akhari Haggard. The rising senior, although huge, can really move. He has has impressed coaches with his athleticism. Hampden-Sydney was the first to extend an offer to him.

“Haggard is a team leader and a solid student,” Matoaca coach Jay Parker said. “He has really good feet and good athleticism, and [he] has worked very hard on his strength this offseason. He’s probably our strongest player.”

Parker said that in the cases of both Bailey and Haggard, the lack of spring camps has slowed their recruiting a bit. Both players should be FCS prospects, or in older terms, Division I-AA. That level is where they could both end up when it’s all said and done.