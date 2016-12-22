Trending

School Board seeks public input on 2017-18 calendar

School Board December 22, 2016 Press Release 0

School Board seeks public input on 2017-18 calendar The Chesterfield County School Board is seeking comments from parents, employees and the community about the...

School Board seeks public input on
2017-18 calendar

The Chesterfield County School Board is seeking comments from parents, employees and the community about the proposed calendar for 2017-18, which is available online at mychesterfieldschools.com.

Comments may be e-mailed to calendar@ccpsnet.net or mailed to

Proposed Calendar, Chesterfield County Public Schools, P.O. Box 10, Chesterfield, VA 23832.

Comments will be accepted through Jan. 4. The School Board is scheduled to vote Jan. 10 on the calendar.

The proposed calendar was developed collaboratively by instructional leaders, school-based administrators, and teachers.
The proposed calendar accompanies this news release; here are highlights:

Classes begin Sept. 5, the first Tuesday after Labor Day.
Classes end June 15 for students.
There are 180 student days.
Winter break is Dec. 18-Jan. 1.
Spring break is April 2-6.
Nov. 6 is set aside for parent-teacher conferences.
Nov. 7 is a student holiday and teacher workday/professional development day.
To provide planning and professional development time for teachers, the calendar includes seven early-release days for students: Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Feb. 2, March 16, April 13, and June 14, and June15.
Schools and school offices will be closed Nov. 22-24 for Thanksgiving, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 19 for Presidents Day and May 28 for Memorial Day.

Additional information, including audio from the Dec. 13 School Board meeting when the draft calendar was presented, is available here: http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/chesterfield/Board.nsf/Public.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
REMEMBERING: December 7

REMEMBERING: December 7 Hot

Uncategorized Dec 12, 2016 1

Christmas traditions of the 17th Century celebrated at Henricus

Events Dec 16, 2016 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade Hot

Charity Dec 16, 2016 0

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10 Hot

Police Dec 16, 2016 0

Christmas Concerts

Christmas Concerts

Announcements Dec 16, 2016 0

Brockwell to serve as chamber president

Business Dec 22, 2016 0

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Dec 22, 2016 0

Secondary exits

Fire & Life Safety Dec 22, 2016 0

C.C. Wells celebrates uniqueness

Activities Dec 22, 2016 0

School Board seeks public input on 2017-18 calendar

School Board Dec 22, 2016 0

Calling artists for JTCC’s Fool for Art

Calling artists for JTCC’s Fool for Art

Activities Dec 22, 2016 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Disappearing Railroads

Disappearing Railroads

Community Jun 1, 2016 2

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Events May 26, 2016 2

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

The Social Butterfly Mar 3, 2016 1

Taja Transfers

Taja Transfers

Basketball May 18, 2016 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831