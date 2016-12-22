School Board seeks public input on 2017-18 calendar The Chesterfield County School Board is seeking comments from parents, employees and the community about the...

School Board seeks public input on

2017-18 calendar

The Chesterfield County School Board is seeking comments from parents, employees and the community about the proposed calendar for 2017-18, which is available online at mychesterfieldschools.com.

Comments may be e-mailed to calendar@ccpsnet.net or mailed to

Proposed Calendar, Chesterfield County Public Schools, P.O. Box 10, Chesterfield, VA 23832.

Comments will be accepted through Jan. 4. The School Board is scheduled to vote Jan. 10 on the calendar.

The proposed calendar was developed collaboratively by instructional leaders, school-based administrators, and teachers.

The proposed calendar accompanies this news release; here are highlights:

Classes begin Sept. 5, the first Tuesday after Labor Day.

Classes end June 15 for students.

There are 180 student days.

Winter break is Dec. 18-Jan. 1.

Spring break is April 2-6.

Nov. 6 is set aside for parent-teacher conferences.

Nov. 7 is a student holiday and teacher workday/professional development day.

To provide planning and professional development time for teachers, the calendar includes seven early-release days for students: Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Feb. 2, March 16, April 13, and June 14, and June15.

Schools and school offices will be closed Nov. 22-24 for Thanksgiving, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 19 for Presidents Day and May 28 for Memorial Day.

Additional information, including audio from the Dec. 13 School Board meeting when the draft calendar was presented, is available here: http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/chesterfield/Board.nsf/Public.