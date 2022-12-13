Three Republicans vying for state Senate in June 20 primary; Morrissey, four others to seek McEachin’s seat

A primary has been selected instead of a caucus for a three-way Republican race in state Senate District 12.

Incumbent Sen. Amanda Chase announced the news in a Dec. 8 press release.

Chase is slated to face former state Sen. Glen Sturtevant and Tina Ramirez in the June 20 primary.

“I’m pleased that the Legislative District Committee has chosen a nomination process that is both easy and convenient for voters,” Chase said in an email, noting that all registered voters are able to participate in the process.

The district, which was reshaped by redistricting after the 2020 Census, includes most of Chesterfield County along with the city of Colonial Heights.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, or vpap.org, as of Dec. 11, Chase trailed her challengers in fundraising.

Chase had $10,347, while Sturtevant had $99,414 and Ramirez had $183,166, but Chase had $56,506 in a fund named Friends of Amanda Chase as of Sept. 30.

Ramirez ran for the Republican nomination for U.S. House in July 2020, but lost at a convention to state Del. Nick Freitas, who went on to lose to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) by 1.8 percent in November 2020. Spanberger was recently re-elected in a new district that does not include Chesterfield.

According to Ballotpedia, Ramirez has worked as a staffer for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and owned and operated Hardwire Global, a religious nonprofit.

Hashmi running again

In other races, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D) has raised $303,405 and plans to run in state Senate District 15.

Hashmi defeated the incumbent (Sturtevant) in November 2019 by 8 percentage points in state Senate District 10 in a race where both spent around $2.5 million.

Morrissey vs. Aird?

Meanwhile, incumbent Sen. Joe Morrissey (D) has raised $389,593 in a race for state Senate District 13. Lashrecse Aird, a former state delegate, has raised $163,424, according to VPAP.

Morrissey knocked off state Sen. Rosalyn Dance in the 2019 primary for state Senate District 16, defeating her by 12 percent. Morrissey then won the general election over independent Waylin Ross, 64 to 34 percent.

Morrissey said Aird has lost several races in recent years, including her House seat to Kim Taylor (R) in 2021 by 1.5 percent, Speaker of the House, state Democratic Party chair and chair of the 4th District Democratic congressional committee.

Morrissey, four others seek Congressional seat

Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) announced on Dec. 9 that he’s running for the seat of late U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin (D). Morrissey and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) both announced their candidacies for the post on Dec. 13, along with Chesterfield businessman Tavorise Marks and former Del. Joseph Preston (D-Petersburg).

The Democrats plan to host a firehouse primary on Dec. 20. The election for a new U.S. representative will be held Feb. 21.

Coyner

State Del. Carrie Coyner (R) has raised $23,728 in state House District 75. Coyner defeated Jasmine Gore (D) in 2021 by 13 percent after defeating Lindsey Dougherty (D) by 10 percent in 2019 in state House District 62.

Cherry

In House District 74, incumbent Del. Mike Cherry (R) has raised $34,443. Cherry defeated Katie Sponsler (D) in House District 66 by almost 5 percent in 2021. In so doing, Cherry replaced longtime state Del. Kirk Cox, who retired.

McQuinn v. Walker

In state House District 81, incumbent Delores McQuinn (D) has raised $6,750 while challenger Terrence Lavell Walker has raised $5,000. McQuinn was originally elected to represent state House District 70 in 2009. She has often been unchallenged in either the primary or general election in a heavily Democrat district. In 2021, she defeated independent David Vaught, 72 to 28 percent.

McQuinn also ran for the state Senate District 16 primary in 2014, but lost to Dance. McQuinn finished second in a four-way race, losing to Dance by 7 percent.

The Democrats have not yet decided on a date or method for their General Assembly nominations in 2023.