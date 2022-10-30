Phase 3 of Harrowgate Park, airport paving contracts awarded 

Tara Carroll, center, was thanked by the board of supervisors for filling in after Leslie Haley resigned to work for the state attorney general’s office.

As part of the consent agenda, on Oct. 26 the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved construction contracts to repave the county airport and to begin the third and final phase at Harrowgate Park.

The supervisors awarded a $1.14 million contract to Branscome Inc. to repave the airport terminal apron with 90 percent of the costs funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, 8 percent by the Virginia Department of Aviation and 2 percent by the county.

Loughridge and Co. was awarded a $3.5 million contract for Phase 3 of the new Harrowgate Park. It will include recreation facilities, a 90-car parking lot, 1-mile trail, picnic tables and shelter, a “destination playground” and restrooms.

The trail will link the Harrowgate Meadows subdivision with Harrowgate Elementary School and the old park. The new park consists of 26 acres where the old Harrowgate Elementary was located.

Woods Edge Road improvements

The supervisors also gave the go-ahead to proceed with acquiring rights-of-way and begin utility relocations and construction to improve Woods Edge Road. The project is part of the 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan. Construction should be done next summer, a board document states.

New scoreboards, playgrounds

In other news, Jesse Smith, deputy county administrator for community development, said new scoreboards are planned for Thomas Dale, Meadowbrook and L.C. Bird high schools at a total cost of $180,000, along with new playgrounds at Bensley, Dodd and Goyne parks at a cost of $100,000.

County to lose Taylor, one Senate seat

In the afternoon work session, Natalie Spillman, intergovernmental relations administrator, noted that House District 63, which is represented by Del. Kim Taylor (R) will no longer be in Chesterfield County following redistricting that takes effect for the November 2023 election. She noted that the new House District 73 in the western part of the county does not have an incumbent. She said the county will still have seven House seats.

Spillman said that the county will lose part of one Senate seat and will only have two after redistricting. Sen. Joe Morrissey (D) has reportedly decided to campaign in a district that includes Petersburg and Hopewell, thus opening the door for Ghazala Hashmi to run in his eastern Chesterfield seat. Sen. Amanda Chase (R) would be an incumbent in one Senate seat, although former Republican Sen. Glen Sturtevant, who lost his seat to Hashmi, is reportedly running against Chase in the primary, along with businesswoman Tina Ramirez.

Economic development

Also during the work session, John V. Cogbill III, chair of the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority, complimented the planning commission on its work on the Upper Magnolia Green plan. He said the county was one of two finalists for an Intel K2 semiconductor project there but didn’t get it.

Cogbill also noted that Amazon, Capital One and Sabra have come to the county since Garrett Hart III was named economic development director in 2015. LEGO plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot carbon-neutral facility at Meadowville Technology Park. That project is ahead of schedule, Cogbill said, noting that some employees should be working at the site next year. Some 1,760 employees are projected to be hired, he said.

Save Southside Speedway?

During public comment, Ann Harrell noted that 10,000 signatures were submitted to the county in an attempt to save Southside Speedway at 12800 Genito Road. The track has been there for over 70 years, she said, and added that it contributes $30 million a year to area businesses. Some 125 drivers and their teams came to the track each year, she said. The track has helped produce several notables including Ray Hendricks, Tommy Ellis, Denny Hamlin and Lennie Pond.

Carroll thanked

At the conclusion of the Oct. 26 meeting, board chair Chris Winslow (R-Clover Hill) presented a rose bouquet to Tara Carroll (R-Midlothian) for filling in following the resignation of Leslie Haley to work in the attorney general’s office.