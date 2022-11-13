Parents support adoption of proposed policies on lewd material; some continue to complain about explicit library books

During the Nov. 7 Chesterfield County Public Schools board meeting, eight people spoke during public comment, with seven either lauding the pending approval of a new model policy while others lambasted the school board for allowing sexually-explicit books in middle school libraries.

During the first reading of proposed policies and revisions, communications officer Shawn Smith noted that Policy 3035 pulled wording verbatim from the state board of education in regard to sexually-explicit content.

The policy would require parents to be notified 30 days in advance if any sexually-explicit content would be used as part of curriculum.

According to Senate Bill 656, school districts are supposed to adopt such new policies by Jan. 1, Smith said.

Board member Dot Heffron (Midlothian) said districts don’t have to adopt the model policy, but must have standards in place. Smith each school board must adopt a policy consistent with the model policy.

Heffron said there is a difference between instructional and library materials. Smith said the policy would generally only apply to library material if used by a teacher for curriculum. Heffron said students have an expectation of privacy when using a library.

Kathryn Haines (Clover Hill) said the proposed “language is very vague and broad” in regard to sexually-explicit information in library materials.

Debbie Bailey (Dale) said parents should be required to opt out of the 30-day notification requirement, not opt in as was proposed.

Board chair Ann Coker said the discussion will continue during the board’s second reading of the proposals at a future meeting.

Smith noted that a proposed revision will only provide one public comment period per meeting and expand it from 3 to 4 minutes. Currently, residents can speak during two public comment periods about items on or not on the agenda.

Spirited public comment

During public comment, Todd Gathje, director of government relations for the Family Foundation of Virginia, said he supports new Policy 3035. Gathje, who said he grew up in Chesterfield, added that the proposed policy protects a child’s innocence and parents’ rights.

Amy Dowdy said that a 5-year-old kindergarten student this year was sent home with a book titled, “I am not a girl.”

Melissa Siddiqqi, wearing a T-shirt that said #parentsmatter, said 10- and 11-year-old children are being taught that masturbation is OK. She referred to a picture book that talked about stimulating an anus. The book is in a middle school library, she said.

Coker called two sheriff’s deputies, and they escorted Siddiqi out after her 3 minutes expired.

Jason Stone, who said he is with Speak Up Chesterfield, called the proposed Policy 3035 “an encouraging first step.”

Anne Taydus said she was excited to finally see something being done. She cited the federal Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment of 1978 that, among other things, allows parents to see any instructional material being used.

Mary Keith said sexually-explicit material “is in your schools, and we’re sick of it.” She held up a book that showed sexual photos. “It goes into details that are not appropriate for any child, even a 16-year-old,” she said, adding that older students can access such information at places other than a school library. Keith read a sexually-explicit wording from the book, and Bailey and Heffron interrupted her. Bailey said there were children in the room, and Keith said she knew, but noted the book is in the local schools.

“You are responsible,” she told the board. “The superintendent; that’s where the buck stops, right? Agree to get this crap out.”

After Keith left the podium, Superintendent Merv Daugherty was seen conferring with Heffron.

Robert Eberth said the book, “All boys aren’t blue,” is in his 12-year-old son’s middle school.

“If they don’t get these books out of the schools, we’re going to have to file legal action against these librarians,” he said.

Amendment to superintendent’s contract

As part of the consent agenda, the board approved an amendment to Daugherty’s contract that would pay him at separation for unused sick leave at the same rate as employees who have been employed for 30 years or more.

Daugherty has been superintendent since Nov. 1, 2018. His contract was recently extended from Sept. 1 through June 30, 2026.

The next school board meeting is Dec. 13.

