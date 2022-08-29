New contract approved for sup’t; 30 schools to get free lunches

Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty was given a two-year extension on Aug. 15 when the school board approved a new four-year contract.

Daugherty, who started with CCPS on Nov. 1, 2018 and subsequently received an extension through June 2024, got another one through June 30, 2026.

The new extension will pay Daugherty the same annual salary of $253,720, but it also includes $1,100 a month as an automobile allowance.

A board document states that the extension was for Daughterty’s “outstanding performance.”

The extension was approved as part of the consent agenda.

School lunches

The board approved slight increases for breakfast and lunch prices this year, but Berkley Dunbrack, director of food and nutrition services, noted that the number of entire schools that qualify for free lunches increased from seven to 30.

A federal waiver that provided free lunches for all students during the pandemic has expired, Dunbrack said.

The lunch prices are rising from an average of $2.60 to $2.80 for elementary students and $3 for middle and high school students. Breakfast prices are increasing from $1.50 to $1.75 across the board.

Students who attend schools that don’t qualify for free food for all can still submit an application for free or reduced lunches.

Supt’s remarks

During his comments, Daugherty noted that 12 students had expressed an interest in the new Recovery Academy as of Aug. 15.

He noted that a bond referendum is planned for the November general election ballot.

In addition, sixth-graders were to receive new Chromebooks.

Public comment

During public comment on non-agenda items, Matthew McNeil complained about “a lot of crazy stuff” in the school district’s social and emotional learning, or SEL, policies. He didn’t specify anything, but said students were being brainwashed with Marxism.

Robert Everett, who wore a Virginians for Children First (VAFCF) T-shirt, said he found 10 books that were approved by school librarians that contained obscene material, specifically sexual content.

Wearing a “Hellfire Club” T-shirt, Michael Karabinos told the board not to panic about the library books.