Morrissey sees movement on affordable housing, workforce development; General Assembly session begins Jan. 11

State Sen. Joe Morrissey (D) said two things that may come out of the General Assembly session early next year have to do with affordable housing and promoting workforce development.

Republicans and Democrats can agree on a need for more affordable housing, he said.

In addition, Morrissey said he’ll get behind a move by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to address workforce development.

“The old model doesn’t work,” Morrissey said. That model generally includes getting a college degree, but now one may graduate with $50,000 to $70,000 in college debt.

“It’s changed on a dime,” Morrissey said.

He noted that one can learn a trade through an apprenticeship or get vocational training and immediately begin working for $70,000 to $80,000 a year. Four years later, such a person can buy a home and have no other debt, he said.

Morrissey said there is a need to fill hospitality, healthcare and nursing home jobs, for example.

He said Youngkin is still working on a workforce development proposal.

Morrissey noted that community colleges lost a significant number of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s room for partnerships between high schools and community colleges” in regard to internship and vocational training, he said.

Morrissey added that he doesn’t think any other major legislation will emerge from the session since 140 seats, 100 in the House and 40 in the Senate, are going to be up for election later in the year.