Haake retires April 1

Announcements March 1, 2017 Press Release 0

The Chesterfield County Electoral Board has announced the appointment of Constance L. Tyler as General Registrar and Director of Elections. Tyler will succeed Lawrence...

The Chesterfield County Electoral Board has announced the appointment of Constance L. Tyler as General Registrar and Director of Elections. Tyler will succeed Lawrence C. Haake III, who will retire effective April 1, after 22 years of service. Tyler is the current deputy registrar for Chesterfield County. She has 22 years of experience in voter registration and elections, 16 of which were as deputy registrar in Richmond.

Constance Tyler

Constance Tyler

“Constance Tyler is a veteran in the elections world and Chesterfield County is fortunate she is here to take over,” said Haake. “She has served admirably as deputy registrar, and I expect great success from her as the general registrar.”

"I appreciate this opportunity

Larry Haake

Larry Haake

and look forward to serving the voters of Chesterfield County,” Tyler said. “I feel like the last 20 years has been preparation for this opportunity, and I am grateful for the experience I received both in Richmond and Chesterfield County.”

The General Registrar is appointed for a four-year term by the Chesterfield Electoral Board. The general registrar is responsible for facilitating voter registration, maintaining voter registration files, working with the State Board of Elections, and carrying out other duties assigned by the Chesterfield Electoral Board.

Haake said the time remaining prior to his retirement will allow for a smooth and natural transition for Tyler.

