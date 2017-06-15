Speed limit lowered on section of Chester Road

CHESTERFIELD – Police are urging drivers to be aware of a speed limit change on Chester Road. The speed limit on Chester Road from...

CHESTERFIELD – Police are urging drivers to be aware of a speed limit change on Chester Road.

The speed limit on Chester Road from the area of Wood Dale Road to the four-lane section approaching Centralia Road has been lowered to 45 mph.

Previously, the speed limit on this stretch of Chester Road was 55 mph.