RECENTLY DECEASED

Baltz, Mrs. Ethel Capel, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Stuart Koch Baltz. Bowles, Mr. Fontaine Knight, 87, of North Chesterfield, a Navy veteran, husband of Carolyn...

Baltz, Mrs. Ethel Capel, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Stuart Koch Baltz.

Bowles, Mr. Fontaine Knight, 87, of North Chesterfield, a Navy veteran, husband of Carolyn Harrison Bowles.

Garcia, Mr. Frank, 86, of Chesterfield, served in the Army, husband of Martha Garcia.

Graham, Mr. James Eugene, 79, of Chesterfield, served in the Air Force and was stationed in Korea and Japan, husband of Joan Graham.

Hartley, Mr. Robert Louis Sr., 89, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Margaret Hartley.

Hayth, Ms. Lucy Bernice, of North Chesterfield.

Hyatt, Mr. Casey Jr., 80, of North Chesterfield, a National Guard veteran, husband of Carol C. Hyatt.

Kain, Miss Barbara Diane, 56, of North Chesterfield.

Mc Gee, Mrs. Dorothy Lee Newman, 93, of Chesterfield, widow of Leroy McGee.

Pharr, Mrs. Minnie Lou Parker, 83, of Chester, wife of Ezekial Dean Pharr.

Reed, Mr. Bruce A., 68, of North Chesterfield, a Vietnam War Army veteran.

Rule, Mr. Robert Maynard, 94, of Chester, a veteran of the Navy, husband of Celia Mae Edwards Rule.

Smith, Mr. Herman, 75, of Chesterfield, served in the Marines..

Tokarz, Mr. Timothy James, 67, of Chesterfield.

Ward, Mrs. Theresa Ayers, 59, of Chesterfield, wife of Charles Ward.

Whitehead, Mr. Tyquon, 18, of Chesterfield.