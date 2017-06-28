Chesterfield produces PSA to draw attention to heroin addiction

230 percent increase in overdoses since 2014 With statistics indicating one in five heroin overdoses in Chesterfield County results in death, county agencies have...

With statistics indicating one in five heroin overdoses in Chesterfield County results in death, county agencies have partnered to produce a public service announcement bringing attention to the dangers of heroin addiction and the resources available to those affected by it.

“This is a widespread epidemic confronting local governments and law enforcement across the nation,” said Dr. Joseph P. Casey, county administrator. “This PSA enhances Chesterfield’s efforts to reach out to our community and warn people about heroin use and link them to the addiction and recovery services that are available.”

In 2016, Chesterfield County police investigated 177 heroin overdoses, 37 of which were fatal. This represented a 74 percent increase in overdoses from 2015, and a roughly 230 percent increase in overdoses from 2014.

Chesterfield County’s Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Department of Mental Health Support Services, Health Department, and Substance Abuse Free Environment Inc., SAFE, worked with the county’s Department of Communications and Media to produce a 30-second PSA focusing on the problem and where to go for help. The spots will be shown on the county’s cable channel – Comcast 98 and Verizon 28 – on the county’s YouTube channel, and on its social media outlets, Facebook and Twitter. They will also be shared with radio and television news outlets for airing on their channels.

For information about substance abuse services available in Chesterfield County, visit ChesterfieldSafe.org.