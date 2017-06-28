Trending

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries June 28, 2017 VN Staff

Calhoun, Mr. Michael R. Sr., of Chesterfield, husband of Rebecca Calhoun.

Clayton, Mr. William Jennings, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during World War II, widower of Kathryn Clayton.

Howell, Mrs. Bettie Tobey, 66, of Chesterfield, wife of James Larry Howell.

Kendall, Mr. George Matthew, 42, of Chester, husband of Sheri Kendall.

Ladlee, Mr. Earl Dean, 74, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Patricia S. Ladlee.

Martin, Mrs. Margie Breedlove, 83, of Chesterfield, widow of Kenneth R. Martin.

Powell, Mrs. Deanne T., 54, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran.

Odell, Mrs. Morgan Dorothy, 78, of South Chesterfield, widow of Roy Morgan.

Rivette, Mr. David Allen, 58, of Chesterfield, husband of Staci Rivette.

Sheek, Mr. John William, of Chesterfield.

Williams, Mr. Earl D. Sr., 91, of Chesterfield, husband of Joyce A. Williams.

Williamson, Mrs. Gladys Marie, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of Vincent Williamson.

 

You just had to be there

Fire & Life Safety Jun 29, 2017

Guest Columnist Doug Hanky A few days ago, I shared a bucket...

Parnell’s Tourist Court and Restaurant

Uncategorized Jun 28, 2017

It’s 1950 and you’re on your vacation over the Independence Day...

Chesterfield produces PSA to draw attention to heroin addiction

Health Jun 28, 2017

230 percent increase in overdoses since 2014 With statistics indicating one...

County asking citizens to weigh in about skills, knowledge sought in new planning director

Planning & Zoning Jun 28, 2017

A bastion of suburban life in the 1970s, Chesterfield County began...

Studio B Hair Gallery makes it official with ribbon cutting

Business Jun 28, 2017

Where can you get a fresh cut, shampoo, head and hand...

Boys’ Player of the Year and Girls Player of the Year both Matoaca

Tennis Jun 28, 2017

Boys’ Player of the Year: Connor Thomas, Matoaca As a high...
