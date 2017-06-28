RECENTLY DECEASED

Calhoun, Mr. Michael R. Sr., of Chesterfield, husband of Rebecca Calhoun. Clayton, Mr. William Jennings, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during World War II,...

Calhoun, Mr. Michael R. Sr., of Chesterfield, husband of Rebecca Calhoun. Clayton, Mr. William Jennings, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during World War II, widower of Kathryn Clayton. Howell, Mrs. Bettie Tobey, 66, of Chesterfield, wife of James Larry Howell. Kendall, Mr. George Matthew, 42, of Chester, husband of Sheri Kendall. Ladlee, Mr. Earl Dean, 74, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Patricia S. Ladlee. Martin, Mrs. Margie Breedlove, 83, of Chesterfield, widow of Kenneth R. Martin. Powell, Mrs. Deanne T., 54, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran. Odell, Mrs. Morgan Dorothy, 78, of South Chesterfield, widow of Roy Morgan. Rivette, Mr. David Allen, 58, of Chesterfield, husband of Staci Rivette. Sheek, Mr. John William, of Chesterfield. Williams, Mr. Earl D. Sr., 91, of Chesterfield, husband of Joyce A. Williams. Williamson, Mrs. Gladys Marie, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of Vincent Williamson.