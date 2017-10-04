Recently Deceased

Trending

Beck, Mr. Jack F., 84, of Chesterfield, a U.S. Army veteran, husband of Katholeen Beck.

Callahan, Mrs. Barbara Ann, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Edward John Callahan.

Fry, Mrs. Dorothy Rock, 83, of Chesterfield, widow of Kenneth Fry.

Godwin, Mr. James Hunter Jr., 74, of South Chesterfield, widower of Sue Godwin.

Hall, Mr. Robert Wayne, 62, of Chester.

Harvey, Mr. Christopher A. Jr., 30, of Chesterfield.

Hummel, Mrs. Sylvia M. Fobia, 90, of Chester, widow of Harold Hummel.

Jackson, Miss Phyllis Andrea, 56, of North Chesterfield.

Paschall, Mrs. Janet A. Quantrall, 84, of Chester, widow of Roger Paschall.

Rader, Mr. James E., of Chesterfield, husband of Janet Rader.

Rowland, Mrs. Betty Cox, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Harold E. Rowland Sr.

Shelton, Mrs. Mary Margaret Smith, 75, of North Chesterfield, widow of Maynard Gerald Shelton.

Sutton, Mr. Edwin V. “Ed,” of Colonial Heights, husband of Patricia Sutton.

Taylor, Mrs. Carolyn Tiffany, of Chesterfield, widow of James Durrette Carneal III.

Tennille, Mrs. Ruth Fowler, 73, of North Chesterfield, wife of Thomas Tennille.

Wilmoth, Mrs. Odell Barden, 96, of North Chesterfield, widow of Thomas Henry Wilmoth.

Wood, Mr. Robert A. Jr., 61, of Chester, widower of Delores Poole Wood.

White, Mrs. Eleanor, 64, of Chesterfield, wife of Carl White.

 

