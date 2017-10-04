Recently Deceased
Obituaries October 4, 2017 VN Staff
Beck, Mr. Jack F., 84, of Chesterfield, a U.S. Army veteran, husband of Katholeen Beck.
Callahan, Mrs. Barbara Ann, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Edward John Callahan.
Fry, Mrs. Dorothy Rock, 83, of Chesterfield, widow of Kenneth Fry.
Godwin, Mr. James Hunter Jr., 74, of South Chesterfield, widower of Sue Godwin.
Hall, Mr. Robert Wayne, 62, of Chester.
Harvey, Mr. Christopher A. Jr., 30, of Chesterfield.
Hummel, Mrs. Sylvia M. Fobia, 90, of Chester, widow of Harold Hummel.
Jackson, Miss Phyllis Andrea, 56, of North Chesterfield.
Paschall, Mrs. Janet A. Quantrall, 84, of Chester, widow of Roger Paschall.
Rader, Mr. James E., of Chesterfield, husband of Janet Rader.
Rowland, Mrs. Betty Cox, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Harold E. Rowland Sr.
Shelton, Mrs. Mary Margaret Smith, 75, of North Chesterfield, widow of Maynard Gerald Shelton.
Sutton, Mr. Edwin V. “Ed,” of Colonial Heights, husband of Patricia Sutton.
Taylor, Mrs. Carolyn Tiffany, of Chesterfield, widow of James Durrette Carneal III.
Tennille, Mrs. Ruth Fowler, 73, of North Chesterfield, wife of Thomas Tennille.
Wilmoth, Mrs. Odell Barden, 96, of North Chesterfield, widow of Thomas Henry Wilmoth.
Wood, Mr. Robert A. Jr., 61, of Chester, widower of Delores Poole Wood.
White, Mrs. Eleanor, 64, of Chesterfield, wife of Carl White.
Blair Witch Project
State News Oct 27, 2017 0
Magazine Style Full Page Views
Full Page Views Oct 27, 2017 0
A cool building with a breakable past
History Oct 4, 2017
5,000 dirty number to BARD group
Planning & Zoning Oct 4, 2017
Blueprint Chesterfield
Chesterfield Government Oct 4, 2017