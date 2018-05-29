Trending

Nelmes – Braden

Announcements May 29, 2018 SUBMITTED 0

The marriage ceremony of Mystica Nelmes and Brian Braden took place on Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina on May 5, 2018. The bride...

The marriage ceremony of Mystica Nelmes and Brian Braden took place on Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina on May 5, 2018.

The bride is the daughter of Ted and Ethel Nelmes of Chester and the groom is the son of Wayne and the late Betty Ann Braden of Latrobe, Pa. Mystica’s sister, Monica Elliott from Overland Park, Kan. was matron of honor and her bridesmaid was Jan Powell of Raleigh, N.C. Ring bearer was Lincoln Elliott and flower girl was Jacqueline Elliott. Brian’s best man was Mike Cerkovnic of Davidson, N.C.

Mystica is a literary consultant for Mecklenburg Schools in Charlotte, N. C. and Brian is a manager for Duke Power in Charlottee. The bride is a graduate of Ferrum College and UNC and Brian is a graduate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The couple will reside near Charlotte, N.C.

