Recently deceased

Anthony, Mrs. Sallye Anne Link, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of Alan Anthony.

Beahm, Ms. Robyn Elena, 52, of North Chesterfield.

Bowman, Mr. Herbert “Aubrey,” 89, of Chester, husband of Carol Bowman.

Brown, Mrs. Ruth Ann, 90, of Chesterfield, wife of Wallace Lloyd Brown Jr.

Butler, Mrs. Anne Elizabeth, 97, of North Chesterfield, wife of Frank N. Butler.

Creekmore, Mrs. Margaret Hall, of North Chesterfield, widow of James Creekmore.

Dummett, Mrs. Marjorie Gene, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of Gordon Scott Dummett Sr.

Engels, Mrs. Charlotte M., 85, of Matoaca, widow of William Jacob Engels.

Gatsby, Mr. James Anthony, 54, of Chesterfield.

Greaney, Mr. Denis Edmond, 79, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Shirley Greaney.

Hall, Mr. Richard B.I., of Chesterfield.

Klebert, Mr. Lawrence James “Larry,” 91, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran who served in World War II. widower of Evelyn Klebert.

Mazzola, Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Nave, 81 of North Chesterfield, wife of Mike J. Mazzola.

Miller, Mr. Robert John, 86, of North Chesterfield, a Korean War Army veteran, widower of Doris Franklin Miller.

Moore, Mrs. Frances Kathleen, 88, of Chester, widow of Harry C. Moore Sr.

Purdy, Mr. Charles E. Sr., 64, of Chester, husband of Ruth Purdy.

Rankin, Mr. Patrick Michael “Mike,” 68, of Chesterfield, widower of Dian Hart Rankin.

Reese, Mrs. Lois Mae, 90, of North Chesterfield, widow of Richard Ardell Reese.

Ritt, Mr. Justin Wayne, 21, of North Chesterfield.

Rollings, Mrs. Billie Carol Estes, 57, of North Chesterfield, wife of Graham Rollings.

Shepard, Mrs. Mary Virginia, 88, of Chesterfield, widow of Edward B. Shepard.

Smith, Mrs. Hazel R., 86, of North Chesterfield, wife of Vance M. Smith Sr.

Smith, Mr. Thomas Bolton, 83, of Chester, widower of Anna Smith.

Solares, Mr. Marvin Morataya “Gato,” 35, of North Chesterfield.

Stagg, Mrs. Betty Hite, 87, of Chester, widow of William E. Stagg Jr.

Thorne, Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Marie Smith, 67, of North Chesterfield, widow of Karl Heinz Thorne.

Whittington, Mr. William G., 72, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Barbara Whittington.