Train incidents

For the Record September 11, 2018

This CSX rail car at the Curtis Street crossing in Chester is related to a grain spill that occurred in the area on or around Aug. 15 due a mechanical failure, according to a CSX representative and media reports. CSX is scrapping the rail car and removing grain on the tracks “as the availability of crews and equipment allows.” No other information was available. In other news, two people in a semi narrowly escaped death Thursday, Sept. 6, when a train ran through an attached trailer that was stopped on the tracks at the Curtis Street railroad crossing. Video of the latter incident was shared with local TV station, WRIC, ABC 8.

