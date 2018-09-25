Police captain graduates from FBI Academy

Chesterfield County Police Capt. T.O. McCullough was among the 228 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy Program on Sept. 13....

Chesterfield County Police Capt. T.O. McCullough was among the 228 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy Program on Sept. 13.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy at Quantico, offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies.

McCullough, who joined the Chesterfield County Police Department in 1996, is the commander of the department’s Special Investigations Division.

Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, chief of police, Maj. Dave Shand, commander of the Uniform Operations Bureau, and David Pritchard, a retired captain who is now the department’s chief performance measures analyst, are also FBI National Academy graduates.