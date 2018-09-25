Trending
Police captain graduates from FBI Academy Police captain graduates from FBI Academy

Police captain graduates from FBI Academy

CommunityPolice September 25, 2018 Press release 0

scroll258
Chesterfield County Police Capt. T.O. McCullough was among the 228 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy Program on Sept. 13.... Police captain graduates from FBI Academy

Chesterfield County Police Capt. T.O. McCullough was among the 228 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy Program on Sept. 13.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy at Quantico, offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies.

McCullough, who joined the Chesterfield County Police Department in 1996, is the commander of the department’s Special Investigations Division.

Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, chief of police, Maj. Dave Shand, commander of the Uniform Operations Bureau, and David Pritchard, a retired captain who is now the department’s chief performance measures analyst, are also FBI National Academy graduates.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Police hosting HOPE event Oct. 6

Calendar Sep 25, 2018 0

The Chesterfield County Police Department is partnering with the Chesterfield Food...
Police captain graduates from FBI Academy

Police captain graduates from FBI Academy

Community Sep 25, 2018 0

Chesterfield County Police Capt. T.O. McCullough was among the...
Local attorney is new leader of state GOP: Wilson was recently elected to Republican Party’s top post

Local attorney is new leader of state GOP: Wilson was recently elected to Republican Party’s top post

Politics Sep 25, 2018 0

ABOVE: Jack Wilson III is pictured in his office in...

Work on arts center to begin in the spring, director says

Economic Development Sep 25, 2018 0

The county plans to begin building the Chesterfield Center for the...
County department prepares for natural disasters

County department prepares for natural disasters

Chesterfield Government Sep 25, 2018 0

ABOVE: From left, Jess Robison, Sherri Lafoon and Emily Ashley...
Chesterfield a part of region’s booming tourism: Chester brewery may add to the mix

Chesterfield a part of region’s booming tourism: Chester brewery may add to the mix

Economic Development Sep 25, 2018 0

ABOVE: Dancing Kilt Brewery plans to open in the brick...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.