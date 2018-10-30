Armed robbery suspect wanted

Trending
CHESTERFIELD – Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in 2015.

At about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 22, 2015, a woman was in her vehicle in the 5900 block of Slumber Lane. Two unknown, armed men approached the vehicle, tapped on the windows and attempted to open the doors. Nearby motion sensor lights came on, causing the suspects to flee.

Detectives obtained warrants for five suspects in relation to the robbery; four of those suspects, including the two men who approached the vehicle, were arrested in 2016.

The fifth suspect, Jose G. Bobadilla-Portillo, 30, fled the country and was not apprehended. Bobadilla-Portillo, formerly of Richmond, is wanted for conspiracy to commit robbery; the investigation indicates that he orchestrated the 2015 attempted robbery.

Detectives recently learned that Bobadilla-Portillo may have returned or may soon return to the area. He is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

