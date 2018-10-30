Police arrest man wanted in three incidents

CHESTERFIELD – Rashaun D. Bradley, 29, of the 5700 block of Fox Hunt Trail, was arrested Oct. 25. On Oct. 18 at about 7:45...

On Oct. 18 at about 7:45 p.m., Chesterfield police responded to the 21300 block of Bridle Path Drive for a report of shots fired. During the course of their investigation, police learned that Bradley allegedly vandalized a residence in the 20800 block of Truth Drive earlier that day.

Bradley is being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, firing a gun within 600 feet of a dwelling and vandalism in relation to the incidents on Bridle Path and Truth drives.

Bradley is also being held in relation to an Oct. 19 incident in the 3400 block of East River Road in which he allegedly brandished a gun. He was charged with brandishing a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.