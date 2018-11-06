Recently deceased

Bixler, Mrs. Lena Bruce, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of Harvey Bixler. Boyd, Mr. Gary Eugene, 64, of Chesterfield, husband of Judith A. Boyd. Bradbury, Mrs. Nancy, 76,...

Bixler, Mrs. Lena Bruce, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of Harvey Bixler.

Boyd, Mr. Gary Eugene, 64, of Chesterfield, husband of Judith A. Boyd.

Bradbury, Mrs. Nancy, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Dallas Bradbury.

Cerveny, Mrs. Clara Nina, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of Anthony Cerveny Sr.

Cumbea, Mr. Raymond Barney, 66, of Chester, husband of Richie L. Cumbea.

Darby, Mr. Lawrence Tucker Jr., 98, of North Chesterfield, served in the Army Air Force during World War II, widower of Marguerite Darby.

Graves, Mr. William Nunnally, 80, of Chester, husband of Mildred Harmon Graves.

GREGORY, Rosa Lee, 98, of Chester, widow of Edwin Doddridge Gregory, Sr.

Hawley, Mrs. Mary Hawthorne, 95, of Chesterfield, widow of Minor Hawley.

Johnson, Mr. Raymond Archer, 62, of Chesterfield.

Langley, Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth, 87, of North Chesterfield, widow of Edmund James Langley.

Lewis, Mrs. Donna Lynn Shaw, 56, of Chesterfield, wife of Timothy Lewis.

Lord, Mrs. Betty Brown, 89, of Chester, widow of Al Lord.

Hagan, Mrs. Lucy Baker McNamara, 94, of Chester, widow of Joseph Addison Hagan Jr.

Piazza, Mrs. Cynthia Lynn, 52, of Chesterfield, wife of Michael Piazza.

Pozzi, Mrs. Geraldine Stewart, 76, of North Chesterfield, wife of Bob Pozzi.

Robertson, Ms. Wanda, 75, of Chester.

Tompkins, Mr. Dwight Byrd, 73, of Chesterfield.

Waldrop, Mrs. Kathryn Hitt, 81, of North Chesterfield, wife of Charles Marvin Waldrop Sr.