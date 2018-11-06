Recently deceased

Trending

Obituaries November 6, 2018

Bixler, Mrs. Lena Bruce, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of Harvey Bixler.
Boyd, Mr. Gary Eugene, 64, of Chesterfield, husband of Judith A. Boyd.
Bradbury, Mrs. Nancy, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Dallas Bradbury.
Cerveny, Mrs. Clara Nina, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of Anthony Cerveny Sr.
Cumbea, Mr. Raymond Barney, 66, of Chester, husband of Richie L. Cumbea.
Darby, Mr. Lawrence Tucker Jr., 98, of North Chesterfield, served in the Army Air Force during World War II, widower of Marguerite Darby.
Graves, Mr. William Nunnally, 80, of Chester, husband of Mildred Harmon Graves.
GREGORY, Rosa Lee, 98, of Chester, widow of Edwin Doddridge Gregory, Sr.
Hawley, Mrs. Mary Hawthorne, 95, of Chesterfield, widow of Minor Hawley.
Johnson, Mr. Raymond Archer, 62, of Chesterfield.
Langley, Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth, 87, of North Chesterfield, widow of Edmund James Langley.
Lewis, Mrs. Donna Lynn Shaw, 56, of Chesterfield, wife of Timothy Lewis.
Lord, Mrs. Betty Brown, 89, of Chester, widow of Al Lord.
Hagan, Mrs. Lucy Baker McNamara, 94, of Chester, widow of Joseph Addison Hagan Jr.
Piazza, Mrs. Cynthia Lynn, 52, of Chesterfield, wife of Michael Piazza.
Pozzi, Mrs. Geraldine Stewart, 76, of North Chesterfield, wife of Bob Pozzi.
Robertson, Ms. Wanda, 75, of Chester.
Tompkins, Mr. Dwight Byrd, 73, of Chesterfield.
Waldrop, Mrs. Kathryn Hitt, 81, of North Chesterfield, wife of Charles Marvin Waldrop Sr.

Stress reliever

Community Nov 6, 2018 0

Wanda Alvarado holds a doll Saturday during a bazaar...

Where will they go?

Fire & Life Safety Nov 6, 2018 0

Every year from June 1 to Nov. 1, coastal states and...
Knights rumble past Royals, Skyhawks top Titans; Matoaca, Meadowbrook fall

Football Nov 6, 2018 0

ABOVE: Deangelo Gray cuts back while running the football during...

Dogpound vacation

Dogpound Nov 6, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....

TDHS volleyball headed to state

Sports Nov 6, 2018 1

Thomas Dale High School’s boys volleyball team is headed to the...
