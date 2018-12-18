Supervisors approve grant funding for multiple projects

The consent agenda approved last week by the Chesterfield County supervisors contained several items of note representing various interests.School safety Those concerned about school...

The consent agenda approved last week by the Chesterfield County supervisors contained several items of note representing various interests.

School safety



Those concerned about school security may be pleased to learn that the county accepted a $500,000 federal grant that will result in electronic access control being added to 26 elementary schools that do not currently have it, along with nine elementary schools that have limited electronic access technology. The grant requires a $220,500 local match that will come from Chesterfield County Public Schools Safety and Security Capital Improvement Plan funds. The federal funds are from the U.S. Department of Justice COPS School Violence Prevention program.



According to a county staff report, CCPS plans to complete the project by September 2020.



Opioid treatment transportation

The county received a $116,720 grant from the state Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services. The Chesterfield Community Services Board will use the funds to transport clients receiving medication assistance treatment. Uber will be used to continue the program, which began in July. Forty community services boards across the state were awarded the funds for prevention, treatment and recovery based on the number of opioid overdoses and deaths. The treatments can be for opioid prescription and non-prescription drug use and abuse. In a “state of the county” address last week, administrator Joe Casey said the county had 126 non-fatal overdoses and 20 fatal overdoses from January through September.



Transportation software

The Chesterfield Community Services Board also received a $145,000 grant from the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation to purchase replacement mobility management transportation software. The existing software has been in use since 1994. The funds will enable Chesterfield Employment Services to more efficiently deliver its services, including transportation to and from employment, day programs and residential homes for those with intellectual developmental disorders or serious mental illness.



Old Bermuda Hundred reconstruction

Supervisor awarded a construction contract to Branscome, Inc. of Richmond for $3.71 million for the Old Bermuda Hundred reconstruction project that will involve two portions of road between Old Stage Road and Route 10. The project is fully funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February with completion by the end of 2019.

Four bids were received for the project, and Branscome’s bid came in 23 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate of $4.8 million. Other bids were: Curtis Contracting, $5.73 million; Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, $6.14 million; and Shoosmith Construction, $6.34 million.



Fire station conveyance

The supervisors accepted a .17-acre parcel at 4325 Old Hundred Road. Chester Fire Station No. 1 – a two-story brick building – has been used at the site since the early 1970s. According to the staff report, the cost to close the station is estimated at $4,200, which will include a land survey and title insurance. The transfer was brought about by declining numbers of volunteers in the Chester area, the staff report said.

However, Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Jason Elmore said the station is not closing.

“The station is currently owned by the Chester Volunteer Fire Department,” he said in an email. “The volunteers have decided to deed the ownership of the property to Chesterfield County …. This will ensure the county has a facility to provide fire and EMS coverage to one of our busiest service delivery areas in the county.”



‘Urban rescue’ project

The supervisors authorized the county fire and emergency services department to receive $256,000 in federal Department of Homeland Security grant funds to manage a regional search and technical/urban rescue project, a central Virginia all-hazards incident management team and a project to purchase rail hazard and flammable liquid response equipment.