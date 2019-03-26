County offers information about backyard chickens

Have you ever imagined of having your own little flock of chickens or gathering fresh eggs from your backyard? Good news: Chesterfield County allows...

The Central Library presented a program March 16 about backyard chickens. Mike Persia, Virginia Tech Associate Professor and Extension Specialist, talked about chicken nutrition, housing, breeds and much more.



State poultry specialist Kymberly Coffman emphasized the importance of getting birds from reputable and healthy flocks.



Those who live in a residential-zoned areas may have up to six chickens and no roosters. Areas zoned for agriculture with 3 or less acres may have up to 12 chickens, hens or roosters. Agricultural areas above 3 acres are not restricted.



“Those in residential areas may have to always keep their birds confined,” said Sierra Athey of the Cooperative Extension. “Some may be able to let them out if their yard is fenced during the day (if under supervision).”



Chesterfield will allow chicken houses between 10 to 20 square feet. It is suggested that you always give large chickens at least 2 square feet per bird. A chicken run in residential standards can be a max of 40 square feet with a minimum of 5 square feet per chicken.



Check for eggs at least once daily. Wash them as soon as they are collected with water at least 90 degrees. Dry, allow to cool and store in a refrigerator for up to four weeks. Eggs left at room temperature loose quality quickly.



When buying baby chicks, it is best to get four to six at a time, Athey said. This is to better ensure that very young chicks stay warmer and healthier. They should have a heat source and be kept at 90 degrees at the beginning and lower 5 degrees each week. Some chicks may need a heat source for six to eight weeks.



For more information on raising backyard chickens, call the county Cooperative Extension office at (804) 751-4401