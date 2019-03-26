Trending
County offers information about backyard chickens County offers information about backyard chickens

County offers information about backyard chickens

Chesterfield GovernmentCommunityOutdoors March 26, 2019 Becky Wright 0

Have you ever imagined of having your own little flock of chickens or gathering fresh eggs from your backyard? Good news: Chesterfield County allows... County offers information about backyard chickens

Have you ever imagined of having your own little flock of chickens or gathering fresh eggs from your backyard? Good news: Chesterfield County allows backyard chickens.

The Central Library presented a program March 16 about backyard chickens. Mike Persia, Virginia Tech Associate Professor and Extension Specialist, talked about chicken nutrition, housing, breeds and much more.

State poultry specialist Kymberly Coffman emphasized the importance of getting birds from reputable and healthy flocks.

Those who live in a residential-zoned areas may have up to six chickens and no roosters. Areas zoned for agriculture with 3 or less acres may have up to 12 chickens, hens or roosters. Agricultural areas above 3 acres are not restricted.

“Those in residential areas may have to always keep their birds confined,” said Sierra Athey of the Cooperative Extension. “Some may be able to let them out if their yard is fenced during the day (if under supervision).”

Chesterfield will allow chicken houses between 10 to 20 square feet. It is suggested that you always give large chickens at least 2 square feet per bird. A chicken run in residential standards can be a max of 40 square feet with a minimum of 5 square feet per chicken.

Check for eggs at least once daily. Wash them as soon as they are collected with water at least 90 degrees. Dry, allow to cool and store in a refrigerator for up to four weeks. Eggs left at room temperature loose quality quickly.

When buying baby chicks, it is best to get four to six at a time, Athey said. This is to better ensure that very young chicks stay warmer and healthier. They should have a heat source and be kept at 90 degrees at the beginning and lower 5 degrees each week. Some chicks may need a heat source for six to eight weeks.

For more information on raising backyard chickens, call the county Cooperative Extension office at (804) 751-4401

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Longtime Pocahontas employee says goodbye

Longtime Pocahontas employee says goodbye

Outdoors Mar 26, 2019 2

Louise Woolard’s last day at Pocahontas State Park is...
Chesterfield Police initiate terminations of two officers: White nationalist ties reported in one case, another involves soliciting a minor online

Chesterfield Police initiate terminations of two officers: White nationalist ties reported in one case, another involves soliciting a minor online

Police Mar 26, 2019 0

It was a rough week for Chesterfield Police. The...
Sugar is not a treat

Sugar is not a treat

Healthy Habits Mar 26, 2019 0

When I grew up candy was something I got...
Revolutionary revelation: Chester man finds connection to the past

Revolutionary revelation: Chester man finds connection to the past

History Mar 26, 2019 0

Some genealogical research has given Daryle Hurt a little...
Chesterfield has new state trooper: Thacker previously was in the Marine Corps

Chesterfield has new state trooper: Thacker previously was in the Marine Corps

Features Mar 26, 2019 2

Chester resident Jaleel Clayton Thacker is on patrol in...
Law enforcement offers tips for seniors

Law enforcement offers tips for seniors

Seniors Mar 26, 2019 0

Law enforcement professionals had some advice for seniors at...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.