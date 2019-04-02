Trending
Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers

Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers

ArtChesterfield Government April 2, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean 0

front698
They weren’t exactly painting the town red, but it was a colorful endeavor nonetheless. Chesterfield County joined with Art on Wheels and the James... Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers
  • Kevin Orlosky paints a monarch butterfly.

They weren’t exactly painting the town red, but it was a colorful endeavor nonetheless.

Chesterfield County joined with Art on Wheels and the James River Association for a “Paint Out Pollution” event last week, which involved painting storm drain covers.

Kevin Orlosky, founder and program director of Art on Wheels, said he used a laser to cut out stencils based on renderings from artists in the Richmond region. Art included a monarch butterfly, beaver, mink, bald eagle, great blue heron, northern water snake, mallard and Prothonotary warbler.

On Wednesday morning, March 27, eight people worked on the project painting+ storm drains near the county government complex and Lucy Corr buildings along Government Center Parkway.

“It’s a really great outreach tool for us,” said Lorne Field, environmental outreach coordinator for the Chesterfield Department of Environmental Engineering.

He noted that anything that enters a storm drain goes into a nearby creek.

The goal is to provide a reminder for those who see the artwork to dispose of trash, motor oil and pet waste properly.

The event – which Field estimated would cost $2,000 – was funded by a grant from the Middle James Roundtable, a collaborative effort among various stakeholders from the Middle James River watershed.

This was the third year the county has been involved in the project, Field said, noting that previous efforts were done near schools, a park and a library.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers

Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers

Art Apr 2, 2019 0

They weren’t exactly painting the town red, but it...

Resident and firefighter injured in Chester fire

Fire & EMS Apr 2, 2019 0

One resident was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and...
Woman charged with arson

Woman charged with arson

Courts Apr 2, 2019 0

A Chesterfield Fire Marshal and county police arrested Chester...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Courts Apr 2, 2019 0

The driver of a dump truck involved in a...
Photo of ‘Skitch’ presented to Coyner

Photo of ‘Skitch’ presented to Coyner

Clubs Apr 2, 2019 0

Chester Lions Club member Ralph Jones recently presented Carrie...

County and school leaders criticized during budget hearing; Recycling options also discussed

Board of Supervisors Apr 2, 2019 0

County supervisors got an earful during last week’s public hearing on...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.