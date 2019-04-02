Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers

They weren’t exactly painting the town red, but it was a colorful endeavor nonetheless. Chesterfield County joined with Art on Wheels and the James...

Kevin Orlosky paints a monarch butterfly.

Chesterfield County joined with Art on Wheels and the James River Association for a “Paint Out Pollution” event last week, which involved painting storm drain covers.



Kevin Orlosky, founder and program director of Art on Wheels, said he used a laser to cut out stencils based on renderings from artists in the Richmond region. Art included a monarch butterfly, beaver, mink, bald eagle, great blue heron, northern water snake, mallard and Prothonotary warbler.



On Wednesday morning, March 27, eight people worked on the project painting+ storm drains near the county government complex and Lucy Corr buildings along Government Center Parkway.



“It’s a really great outreach tool for us,” said Lorne Field, environmental outreach coordinator for the Chesterfield Department of Environmental Engineering.



He noted that anything that enters a storm drain goes into a nearby creek.



The goal is to provide a reminder for those who see the artwork to dispose of trash, motor oil and pet waste properly.



The event – which Field estimated would cost $2,000 – was funded by a grant from the Middle James Roundtable, a collaborative effort among various stakeholders from the Middle James River watershed.

