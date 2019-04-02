Review: Swift Creek Mill spring musical well worth it

I don’t know if “Bright Star” would play well in Peoria, but I have an idea that central Illinois residents would love it. The...

Olivia Mullins as Margo and Ian Page as Billy Cane in ‘Bright Star,’ playing at 17401 Jefferson Davis Highway. (Photo by Robyn O’Neill)

The musical – which is based on the life of William Helms, a 5-day-old baby who was tossed from a train in a small valise in 1902 and survived, a sort of a modern-day Moses – is showing on Fridays, Saturdays and select Thursdays at Swift Creek Mill Theatre through May 11.



I watched the play with my daughters, 12 and 15, on March 23. In short, it was a delight.



I had only seen one professional play previously, that while on a date at the Cabrillo Playhouse in San Clemente, Calif., about 15 years ago. I do not remember what that play was about, but I can assure you I’ll not soon forget “Bright Star.”



Truth be told, I probably wouldn’t have gone if I hadn’t had my girls with me that weekend. However, I’m glad I went. My daughters and I enjoyed it, and my oldest daughter, Vida, cried toward the end.



“Bright Star ” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption. Check it out.

Reserved tickets are $40, but those on a budget might snag a seat for $10 to $20 as a “rush ticket” one hour before performances.



And the setting is neat too, located in an old mill next to Swift Creek with the sound of rushing water.



For more information, go online at swiftcreekmill.com.

