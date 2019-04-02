Trending
A Chesterfield Fire Marshal and county police arrested Chester resident Staci D. Austin, 46, on March 29 and charged her with one count of arson for a March 17 two-alarm fire at Interstate Inn in the 2100 block of Indian Hill Road.

Austin is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and three county police officers who suffered smoke inhalation were transported to a hospital.

Fire officials said that 33 people were displaced, including 26 adults and seven children.

Upon arrival, Capt. Joe Harvey of Chesterfield Fire and EMS said firefighters found heavy fire showing from a second-room floor.

Woman charged with arson

