Dominion retired two Chester units

Dominion Energy recently announced that it retired two units at the Chesterfield Power Station.

“We had placed these units into cold reserve last year,” Dominion spokesman Dan Genest said, noting the units were placed into the environmentally-safe shut-down status because they were older, smaller, less efficient units that the utility said could not compete with natural gas and solar alternatives.

Retiring the units means they cannot be brought back into service.

“We decided to retire them now because we did not foresee the energy market changing,” he said. “There were no implications for employees as a result of the retirements. We will continue to pay property taxes at the same rate through 2021.”

The unit are part of 10 the utility said it is closing statewide.

