Subdivision going up near Jeff Davis Hwy/Route 288

Chesterfield GovernmentDevelopmentPlanning & Zoning April 23, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

front715
An 84-home subdivision is in the works on the southeast corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Route 288. A Boyd Homes spokesman said the... Subdivision going up near Jeff Davis Hwy/Route 288
  • A Boyd Homes employee looks at site plans.
  • Logging trucks were busy last week clearing for a new subdivision.

An 84-home subdivision is in the works on the southeast corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Route 288.

A Boyd Homes spokesman said the plan is for the subdivision – which is north of Rio Vista Street with an access point behind the Bensley Bermuda Rescue Squad building – to be complete by Jan. 1, 2020. The community will be accessed from Elokomin and Arcadia avenues.

Last week, workers were busy removing trees from the property.

A site plan for the 37.7-acre property was approved Feb. 20, 2010, according to a county Planning Department employee, and is good until 2020.

A small wetland exists on the property, which is owned by Rolling Ridge LLC of Virginia Beach.

The tentative plans shows a commercially zoned 2.6-acre section of the property with a restaurant and doctor’s office, but the Boyd Homes spokesman was unaware of any current plan for those.

The Rolling Ridge subdivision is advertised online at BoydHomes.com. It says that 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom homes will be built this spring. The homes will be either two or three stories tall.

In addition, the website says, “this new suburban neighborhood will feature homes with first-floor master suite, sunroom, basement, flex space and solar roofing options.”

