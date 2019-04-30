One resident displaced, two cats perish

A man was displaced from his home after a fire broke out in his residence in the 4300 block of Shillcutt Road Tuesday, April...

Smoke was spotted coming from the roof vents when fire crews arrived at 5:02 p.m., fire department spokesman Jason Elmore said.



The fire began in the kitchen and spread to the attic, Elmore said, noting that two cats died in the blaze.



“No one was home at the time of the fire,” Elmore said, noting the home sustained moderate damage.



The victim is being assisted by family, and the fire’s cause is undetermined at this time.



Fire and medical personnel from Bensley, Dale, Airport and Centralia fire stations responded.