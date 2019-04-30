Robbery suspect apprehended

Chesterfield police served a warrant on a man who was wanted on suspicion of robbery following incidents outside Falling Creek Apartments around 7 a.m.,...

Chesterfield police served a warrant on a man who was wanted on suspicion of robbery following incidents outside Falling Creek Apartments around 7 a.m., Wednesday, April 24.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and a suspect vehicle. Detectives identified the suspect as Franklin P. Robinson, 37, of the 4800 block of Sydclay Drive in Henrico. Police obtained warrants for Robinson for two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Robinson, who is currently being held at the Richmond City Jail on unrelated charges, was served the warrants April 29.



Police said the suspect wielded a handgun during two separate incidents with men outside the apartments and took cash from both.