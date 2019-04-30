Trending

Robbery suspect apprehended

For the RecordPolice April 30, 2019 Press release

Chesterfield police served a warrant on a man who was wanted on suspicion of robbery following incidents outside Falling Creek Apartments around 7 a.m.,...

Chesterfield police served a warrant on a man who was wanted on suspicion of robbery following incidents outside Falling Creek Apartments around 7 a.m., Wednesday, April 24.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and a suspect vehicle. Detectives identified the suspect as Franklin P. Robinson, 37, of the 4800 block of Sydclay Drive in Henrico. Police obtained warrants for Robinson for two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Robinson, who is currently being held at the Richmond City Jail on unrelated charges, was served the warrants April 29.

Police said the suspect wielded a handgun during two separate incidents with men outside the apartments and took cash from both.

Walker to be honored at Falling Creek Ironworks Park: Event will include tours and period demonstrations

Walker to be honored at Falling Creek Ironworks Park: Event will include tours and period demonstrations

Chesterfield Government Apr 30, 2019

Falling Creek Ironworks Park likely would not exist if...
Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

If you drive under the influence in Chesterfield County,...

Prepare to eat well by planning simple meals

Commentary Apr 30, 2019

It seems our society is obsessed with quantity instead of quality....

Robbery suspect apprehended

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

Chesterfield police served a warrant on a man who was wanted...

One resident displaced, two cats perish

Fire & EMS Apr 30, 2019

A man was displaced from his home after a fire broke...
Chester teen dies after being shot

Chester teen dies after being shot

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

Richmond police are asking the public for the public’s...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.