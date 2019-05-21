Police identify teen killed by train

Chesterfield County Police last week identified a 16-year-old who was struck by a train near the 15900 block of Woods Edge Road at about...

Chesterfield County Police last week identified a 16-year-old who was struck by a train near the 15900 block of Woods Edge Road at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.



Aaron Groome, of no permanent address, was walking south on the train tracks between Jefferson Davis Highway and Interstate 95 when he was fatally struck by a southbound train, police said.



Groome was reported missing from Newport News on March 23. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Groome may have been in need of medical attention.



The blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy was 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighed 179 pounds.