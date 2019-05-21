Two meth labs discovered, five arrested

Two methamphetamine labs were recently discovered in eastern Chesterfield County, resulting in five arrests. On May 14 at 10:23 p.m., county police went to...

Two methamphetamine labs were recently discovered in eastern Chesterfield County, resulting in five arrests.



On May 14 at 10:23 p.m., county police went to the 2400 block of Arcadia Avenue for a wanted person.



“Officers had obtained a search warrant for the residence and found the wanted person inside,” police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said, noting that police found a meth lab.



“The wanted person, Turner L. Littlefield, 43, of the 2400 block of Arcadia Avenue, was arrested and served with his outstanding warrants, one of which was a felony larceny – third offense,” Caroon said.



On May 12, a different meth lab was discovered in the 6700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at the Bellwood Maisonette Apartments around 8:14 p.m.



“Apartment management confirmed that no one should have been living in the apartment,” Caroon said. “Several people were found in the apartment,” she said. “Items and materials consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine were found at the location.”



The following suspects were arrested in the May 12 incident:

• Aaron S. Brown, 50, of the 1700 block of Yale Avenue in Richmond.

• Stephanie N. Campbell, 31, of the 2400 block of Mansion Drive in Chesterfield.

• Cassie L. Perry, 22, of the 7600 block of Alcott Terrace in Chesterfield.

• James Bailey, 26, of the 2800 block of Ionis Lane in Chesterfield.

All are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.