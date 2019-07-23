Cinema Cafe on the way

A Cinema Cafe is under construction at Bermuda Crossroads Marketplace on Jefferson Davis Highway, just north of Route 10. A construction company spokesman said...

A Cinema Cafe is under construction at Bermuda Crossroads Marketplace on Jefferson Davis Highway, just north of Route 10. A construction company spokesman said site work will take two months, followed by construction of the movie theater over a nine-month period. That would result in a tentative June 2020 opening. Plans call for a 45,000-square-foot nine-plex with 1,400-seats.