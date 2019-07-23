Trending

Cinema Cafe on the way

CommunityEconomic DevelopmentEntertainment July 23, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

scroll388
A Cinema Cafe is under construction at Bermuda Crossroads Marketplace on Jefferson Davis Highway, just north of Route 10. A construction company spokesman said... Cinema Cafe on the way

A Cinema Cafe is under construction at Bermuda Crossroads Marketplace on Jefferson Davis Highway, just north of Route 10. A construction company spokesman said site work will take two months, followed by construction of the movie theater over a nine-month period. That would result in a tentative June 2020 opening. Plans call for a 45,000-square-foot nine-plex with 1,400-seats.

Stonewalled: Smith continues to offer help

Stonewalled: Smith continues to offer help

Commentary Jul 23, 2019

Last November, Richard Smith and his wife, Monique, installed...
Leonard finally has an opponent: Independent Kersey running for sheriff

Leonard finally has an opponent: Independent Kersey running for sheriff

Chesterfield Government Jul 23, 2019

Rahn Kersey is a man of many parts. The...
Cinema Cafe on the way

Cinema Cafe on the way

Community Jul 23, 2019

A Cinema Cafe is under construction at Bermuda Crossroads...
New townhomes slated for Chester

New townhomes slated for Chester

Economic Development Jul 23, 2019

A new townhome community is coming to Chester. Barney...
Girls are like diamonds: Woman writes leadership training guide and book for teen girls

Girls are like diamonds: Woman writes leadership training guide and book for teen girls

Community Jul 23, 2019

A Hopewell resident with roots in Chester has written...
Carvana on hold after Planning Commission deadlocks

Carvana on hold after Planning Commission deadlocks

Chesterfield Government Jul 23, 2019

A Chesterfield County Planning Commission meeting that ended around...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.