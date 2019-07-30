Trending

Recently deceased

ObituariesUncategorized July 30, 2019 Linda Fausz

Bennett, Sally Marie, 69, of Chesterfield. Bingham, Alfred Joseph Jr., 53, of Chesterfield, husband of Anita Bingham. Doty, Albert Edgar Jr., 72, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps...

Bennett, Sally Marie, 69, of Chesterfield.
Bingham, Alfred Joseph Jr., 53, of Chesterfield, husband of Anita Bingham.
Doty, Albert Edgar Jr., 72, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Andrea Doty.
Hesler, Lee J., 77, of Chesterfield, husband of Jane Hesler.
Hodges, Velma J., 85, of Chesterfield, widow of Vaden H. Hodges.
Jaynes, Walker Turner, 93, of Chester, an Army veteran who served in World War II, widower of Mary Frances Jaynes.
Lipsey, Joanne Pond, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Sidney E. Lipsey.
Mills, Janette L., 84, of Chesterfield, wife of James R. “Bud” Mills.
Stofko, Charlotte, 85, of Chester.
Stoots, Patricia Raborg, 72, of Chesterfield, wife of Edward Glenn Stoots.
Taylor, Barbara Ann, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of Terrell Preston Taylor Jr.
Taylor, Thomas W., 63, of Chesterfield, husband of Geraldine “Gerry” Taylor.
Thomas, Hilary Q., 55, of Chesterfield, husband of Cathryn Thomas.
Thrower, Hilda W., 89, of Chesterfield.
Townes, Thomas D. Jr., 56, of Chesterfield, husband of Pamela D. Harris-Townes.
Tully, William Joseph, 81, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Joyce Tully.
Waymack, Cynthia Ann, 56, of Chesterfield.
Whelan, James Edward, 86, of Chesterfield.
Whitlock, Carolyn, 72, of Chesterfield, widow of Stuart Whitlock.
Winston, Joan, 88, of North Chesterfield, widow of Moses B. Winston Jr.
Wrenn, Angelee Moore “Angie,” 91, of Chesterfield, widow of James Calvin “Jimmy” Wrenn.

Recently deceased

Obituaries Jul 30, 2019

Bennett, Sally Marie, 69, of Chesterfield. Bingham, Alfred Joseph Jr., 53, of Chesterfield,...
Daughters help with List of Tithables restoration project

Daughters help with List of Tithables restoration project

History Jul 30, 2019

The Chesterfield Courthouse chapter of the National Society of...
Craft brewery opening inside Molly’s Bicycle Shop

Craft brewery opening inside Molly’s Bicycle Shop

Business Jul 30, 2019

Something’s brewing in Chester, literally. Louis Scheer recently opened...
Volunteers teach children at trailer park

Volunteers teach children at trailer park

Community Jul 30, 2019

Laura Burke is a master storyteller. Without resistance, she...
GCA building gym for community

GCA building gym for community

Church Events Jul 30, 2019

A 21,000-square-foot gym is planned for Guardian Christian Academy,...
Medical center, auto service, townhomes on the way

Medical center, auto service, townhomes on the way

Economic Development Jul 30, 2019

The hustle and bustle of development in eastern Chesterfield...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.