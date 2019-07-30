Recently deceased

Bennett, Sally Marie, 69, of Chesterfield. Bingham, Alfred Joseph Jr., 53, of Chesterfield, husband of Anita Bingham. Doty, Albert Edgar Jr., 72, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps...

Bennett, Sally Marie, 69, of Chesterfield.

Bingham, Alfred Joseph Jr., 53, of Chesterfield, husband of Anita Bingham.

Doty, Albert Edgar Jr., 72, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Andrea Doty.

Hesler, Lee J., 77, of Chesterfield, husband of Jane Hesler.

Hodges, Velma J., 85, of Chesterfield, widow of Vaden H. Hodges.

Jaynes, Walker Turner, 93, of Chester, an Army veteran who served in World War II, widower of Mary Frances Jaynes.

Lipsey, Joanne Pond, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Sidney E. Lipsey.

Mills, Janette L., 84, of Chesterfield, wife of James R. “Bud” Mills.

Stofko, Charlotte, 85, of Chester.

Stoots, Patricia Raborg, 72, of Chesterfield, wife of Edward Glenn Stoots.

Taylor, Barbara Ann, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of Terrell Preston Taylor Jr.

Taylor, Thomas W., 63, of Chesterfield, husband of Geraldine “Gerry” Taylor.

Thomas, Hilary Q., 55, of Chesterfield, husband of Cathryn Thomas.

Thrower, Hilda W., 89, of Chesterfield.

Townes, Thomas D. Jr., 56, of Chesterfield, husband of Pamela D. Harris-Townes.

Tully, William Joseph, 81, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Joyce Tully.

Waymack, Cynthia Ann, 56, of Chesterfield.

Whelan, James Edward, 86, of Chesterfield.

Whitlock, Carolyn, 72, of Chesterfield, widow of Stuart Whitlock.

Winston, Joan, 88, of North Chesterfield, widow of Moses B. Winston Jr.

Wrenn, Angelee Moore “Angie,” 91, of Chesterfield, widow of James Calvin “Jimmy” Wrenn.