Chesterfield Cooperative Extension offers well water testing

Chesterfield GovernmentHealth August 13, 2019 Press release

Private water sources like wells and springs are unregulated in Virginia, but Chesterfield County is offering homeowners an affordable opportunity to find out what’s...

Private water sources like wells and springs are unregulated in Virginia, but Chesterfield County is offering homeowners an affordable opportunity to find out what’s in their water.

Chesterfield’s Cooperative Extension Office is offering confidential water testing and education through the Virginia Household Water Quality Program. Water sample kits are available to residents of Chesterfield and surrounding counties at a cost of $60 per kit. Samples are collected by homeowners and analyzed for 14 parameters including bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness.

Testing results are kept strictly confidential and are reported only to the homeowner. Recommendations for water system care and maintenance will be provided.

To secure one or more water testing kits, register and pay online, send in a check and registration form, call Sierra Athey at (804) 751-4401 or email atheys@chesterfield.gov.

Registration is required before Aug. 27. Space and financial assistance are limited.

Driver issued five summonses after dump truck crash

Driver issued five summonses after dump truck crash

For the Record Aug 13, 2019

A July 25 crash closed Beach Road for over...
Police investigating assault of local attorney

Police investigating assault of local attorney

For the Record Aug 13, 2019

Chesterfield County Police are investigating the apparent assault of...
Some boaters rocked by change in tax assessments

Some boaters rocked by change in tax assessments

Chesterfield Government Aug 13, 2019

The Chesterfield Commissioner of the Revenue has changed the...
Dupler to retire from county

Dupler to retire from county

Chesterfield Government Aug 13, 2019

After 28 years, Chesterfield County’s deputy administrator for community...
KATHRYN DALE SHOCKLEY

KATHRYN DALE SHOCKLEY

Obituaries Aug 13, 2019

Kathryn Dale Shockley, 64, of Chester, passed away Aug....

Explosion rocks Fiorucci Foods

Fire & EMS Aug 13, 2019

Employees at the Fiorucci Foods plant in the 1800 block of...
