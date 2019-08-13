Chesterfield Cooperative Extension offers well water testing

Private water sources like wells and springs are unregulated in Virginia, but Chesterfield County is offering homeowners an affordable opportunity to find out what’s...

Chesterfield’s Cooperative Extension Office is offering confidential water testing and education through the Virginia Household Water Quality Program. Water sample kits are available to residents of Chesterfield and surrounding counties at a cost of $60 per kit. Samples are collected by homeowners and analyzed for 14 parameters including bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness.



Testing results are kept strictly confidential and are reported only to the homeowner. Recommendations for water system care and maintenance will be provided.



To secure one or more water testing kits, register and pay online, send in a check and registration form, call Sierra Athey at (804) 751-4401 or email atheys@chesterfield.gov.



Registration is required before Aug. 27. Space and financial assistance are limited.