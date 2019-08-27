Police seek bank robbery suspect

Trending

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 5630 Hopkins Road at about 9:20 a.m. Aug. 22.

Police said the suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. When the teller did not immediately respond to the note, the suspect allegedly assaulted a nearby customer. Upon receiving cash, the suspect fled the scene in a red truck, which was found abandoned in the area. No weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The customer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s. He was about 6 feet 1 inch tall and had an average build. He was wearing a hat, light-colored pants and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.

