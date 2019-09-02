Supervisors sign off on real estate tax refund for developer

In order to try to spur more manufacturing in the county, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors last week voted unanimously and without comment in...

Workers were busy at 1601 Bellwood Road last week at a site next to the James River Logistics Center. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

In order to try to spur more manufacturing in the county, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors last week voted unanimously and without comment in favor of a real estate tax grant for developer JLR Land LC of Richmond.



The property in question – 1601 Bellwood Road – is located in the James River Logistics Center. JRL plans to build a 320,960 square-foot shell of a building in an attempt to attract a leasor. The plan calls for JLR to spend at least $10 million on the project. The property is zoned I-3, heavy industrial.



The grant would refund three years of real estate taxes on the property or until it is at least 75 percent leased, whichever occurs first.



During comment before the vote, Chesterfield Economic Development Authority director Garrett Hart said a shortage of manufacturing space for lease or sale exists in the county. He said a high demand exists for such space, and that the county has been unable to compete for projects.



Hart said that the project is speculative.



Edward D. MItchell is JLR’s representative, according to a county document.



No supervisors spoke on the issue prior to the vote. Later, Chester-area resident Phil Lohr said citizens were not allowed to speak on the matter. County spokeswoman Susan Pollard said, “If anyone wanted to speak to that item, they could have asked the chair [Leslie Haley] and she may have opened it up for public comment.”