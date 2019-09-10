Trending

17 cats die in house fire

Fire & EMSFor the Record September 10, 2019 Becky Wright

Four occupants were displaced and 17 cats died after a fire ripped through a home at the 2700 block of Milhorn Street on Thursday,...

Four occupants were displaced and 17 cats died after a fire ripped through a home at the 2700 block of Milhorn Street on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Milhorn Street is located west of Jefferson Davis Highway, just south of Woods Edge Road. The call came in at 5:33 p.m.

“The crews arrived on scene to heavy fire showing from the back of the home,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS Lt. Jason Elmore said. “The occupant had self-evacuated while firefighters were on the way.”

Elmore said three adults and one child were displaced. The fire cause is under investigation.

According to Shannon Squires’ fire recovery donation Facebook page, there were 27 cats and kittens in the home. Ten were transported to a veterinarian for emergency medical care. The bill is expected to be thousands of dollars.

Lynn Layton of Smitty’s Cat Rescue set up a Facebook donation page and is assisting Squires.

Fire and medical personnel from Matoaca, Dutch Gap, River’s Bend, Manchester and Harrowgate fire stations battled the blaze.

FBC Centralia hosting auditions for Christmas play

Church Events Sep 10, 2019

Auditions for the musical, “Christmas: The Untold Story,” will be held...
‘Man of steel’ Chester guitarist named to state’s country music hall of fame

‘Man of steel’ Chester guitarist named to state’s country music hall of fame

Community Sep 10, 2019

He’s Chester’s “Man of Steel.” Ryland Tinnell, 77, has...
Candidates discuss Carvana development

Candidates discuss Carvana development

Board of Supervisors Sep 10, 2019

Last week, Republican Jim Ingle and Democrat Murtaza Khan...

17 cats die in house fire

Fire & EMS Sep 10, 2019

Four occupants were displaced and 17 cats died after a fire...
Local women train for marathon: Murphy, Moody aim to raise funds for cures

Local women train for marathon: Murphy, Moody aim to raise funds for cures

Health Sep 10, 2019

Accumulating miles on foot around Chester is just one...
Garden Club’s installs new officers

Garden Club’s installs new officers

Clubs Sep 10, 2019

The Chester Garden Club recently installed new officers for...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.