17 cats die in house fire

Four occupants were displaced and 17 cats died after a fire ripped through a home at the 2700 block of Milhorn Street on Thursday, Sept. 5.



Milhorn Street is located west of Jefferson Davis Highway, just south of Woods Edge Road. The call came in at 5:33 p.m.



“The crews arrived on scene to heavy fire showing from the back of the home,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS Lt. Jason Elmore said. “The occupant had self-evacuated while firefighters were on the way.”



Elmore said three adults and one child were displaced. The fire cause is under investigation.



According to Shannon Squires’ fire recovery donation Facebook page, there were 27 cats and kittens in the home. Ten were transported to a veterinarian for emergency medical care. The bill is expected to be thousands of dollars.



Lynn Layton of Smitty’s Cat Rescue set up a Facebook donation page and is assisting Squires.



Fire and medical personnel from Matoaca, Dutch Gap, River’s Bend, Manchester and Harrowgate fire stations battled the blaze.