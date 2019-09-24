Trending

Firefighter injured, two displaced by house fire

CommunityFire & EMSFor the Record September 24, 2019 Becky Wright

scroll416
One firefighter was injured and two occupants displaced when fire erupted at a house in the 5000 block of Cedarbend Lane on Tuesday, Sept.... Firefighter injured, two displaced by house fire

One firefighter was injured and two occupants displaced when fire erupted at a house in the 5000 block of Cedarbend Lane on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

“Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire showing from a front window and through the roof of the house,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Jason Elmore said.

The occupants evacuated and were not injured. A firefighter was injured and treated at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, Elmore said.

The cause is undetermined, Elmore said.

Oct. 25 golf tourney to raise funds for colorectal cancer research

Golf Sep 25, 2019

The “Tee It Up for Travis” golf tournament and celebration will...
‘It takes a village’: ChesterFest is Saturday

‘It takes a village’: ChesterFest is Saturday

Events Sep 24, 2019

The popular ChesterFest event is back Saturday, Sept. 28....
Salem Church educator is ‘Principal of the Year’

Salem Church educator is ‘Principal of the Year’

People Sep 24, 2019

Monique Booth likes being a “princiPAL.” So much so,...
School board candidates profiled for Nov. 5 election

School board candidates profiled for Nov. 5 election

School Board Sep 24, 2019

DALE DISTRICT Debbie Graves Bailey (R) Age: 57 Occupation:...

FOLAR to host ‘Paddle-or-Battle’ Sept. 28

Outdoors Sep 24, 2019

All levels of paddlers welcome to preserve the Appomattox River during...

Anti-human trafficking event coming Sept. 30

Announcements Sep 24, 2019

The Richmond Justice Initiative is hosting an anti-human trafficking event Monday,...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.