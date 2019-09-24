Firefighter injured, two displaced by house fire
CommunityFire & EMSFor the Record September 24, 2019 Becky Wright
One firefighter was injured and two occupants displaced when fire erupted at a house in the 5000 block of Cedarbend Lane on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
“Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire showing from a front window and through the roof of the house,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Jason Elmore said.
The occupants evacuated and were not injured. A firefighter was injured and treated at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, Elmore said.
The cause is undetermined, Elmore said.
