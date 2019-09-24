Natured-themed playground opening at Dodd Park

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will open a new nature-themed playground at R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks, 201 Enon Church Road,...

Funding came from Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling, and the project was completed in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.



The first of its kind in Chesterfield, the nature playground features elements that reflect flora and fauna from the natural environment, such as ants, butterflies, frogs, mushrooms and turtles, as well as educational signage.