It’s time to investigate the EDAs

After the megasite was withdrawn by the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority in 2018, Chesterfield Citizens United and Bermuda Advocates for Responsible Development asked...

After the megasite was withdrawn by the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority in 2018, Chesterfield Citizens United and Bermuda Advocates for Responsible Development asked for a statewide investigation by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (the Legislature’s watchdog) into the practices of EDAs.



State Sen. Amanda Chase’s bill was killed (unfunded) in committee. Legislators, don’t you think it’s time?



In regard to a proposed mixed-use development at Route 10 and Courthouse Road (Courthouse Landing), citizens are concerned that the case is being “double advertised” so it can be heard at the Planning Commission next month and at the Board of Supervisors the following week.



There was no justification for this, except that it is what the developer wanted. There is no reason for this development to be fast-tracked. Once again, citizens are being ignored.



What was not disclosed at the supervisors’ Sept. 23 meeting was that a portion of the 124-acre property located next to O.B. Gates Elementary was owned by the county until the deed was signed over to the EDA on Aug. 15 (after the supervisors approved the transfer to the EDA in April). The developer’s zoning application was submitted Aug. 16, with the county’s 59 acres included in the private project for hotel, retail, townhomes, apartments and offices.



We don’t know if this is a gift from the EDA to the developer, if it is being sold, who authorized it or anything. The public has been left out. The public demands answers.



Recent headlines state that Front Royal and Warren County are deep into an EDA swamp. Looks like Chesterfield is testing the waters too.



By the way, there were no zoning signs placed about this proposed development on Route 10 (only on the county’s portion of the property on Courthouse Road).

Mike Uzel