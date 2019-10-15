Police investigating death of infant boy

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the death of a male infant whose remains were discovered in the area of the 21400 block...

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the death of a male infant whose remains were discovered in the area of the 21400 block of Rutledge Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Ettrick.



While responding to the area of Rutledge Avenue to serve outstanding warrants, officers learned that the remains of an infant may have been recently buried at the location.



Investigators responded and recovered the remains, which were transported to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.