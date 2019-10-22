Trending

‘Colors of the Orchestra’ opens Oct. 27

Entertainment October 22, 2019 Press release

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will open its 42nd concert season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with “Colors of the Orchestra” – a program...

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will open its 42nd concert season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with “Colors of the Orchestra” – a program that reveals the palette of colors and textures that are available to composers of orchestral music. Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slav” and Copland’s “Our Town” are showcased.

More details are at petersburgsymphony.org, and tickets can be purchased there or at the door. Concerts take place at the Petersburg High School Auditorium, 3101 Johnson Road.

Ulysses Kirksey has been PSO’s music director for over 30 years, and he assumed the baton from the founder F. Nathaniel, a distinguished educator at Virginia State University.

PSO is a diverse group of gifted musicians from all walks of life – some of them have been with the orchestra since it was founded in 1978.

‘Colors of the Orchestra’ opens Oct. 27

Entertainment Oct 22, 2019

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will open its 42nd concert season at...
Supervisors candidates face off at Chester forum

Supervisors candidates face off at Chester forum

Board of Supervisors Oct 22, 2019

All 10 candidates for the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors...
Courthouse Landing project deferred 60 days

Courthouse Landing project deferred 60 days

Uncategorized Oct 22, 2019

A controversial mixed-use project dubbed “Courthouse Landing” was put...
Q &A: Do you want to increase, decrease or let cash proffers stay the same?

Q &A: Do you want to increase, decrease or let cash proffers stay the same?

Board of Supervisors Oct 22, 2019

Jim Holland, Dale (D) * Our new proffers policies...
McDougald enjoys teaching kindergarten

McDougald enjoys teaching kindergarten

Schools Oct 22, 2019

Kelly McDougald is completely content being a kindergarten teacher...
School teacher supports Coyner

School teacher supports Coyner

For the Record Oct 22, 2019

I am ready for this election to be o-v-e-r...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.