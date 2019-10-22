‘Colors of the Orchestra’ opens Oct. 27

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will open its 42nd concert season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with “Colors of the Orchestra” – a program...

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will open its 42nd concert season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with “Colors of the Orchestra” – a program that reveals the palette of colors and textures that are available to composers of orchestral music. Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slav” and Copland’s “Our Town” are showcased.



More details are at petersburgsymphony.org, and tickets can be purchased there or at the door. Concerts take place at the Petersburg High School Auditorium, 3101 Johnson Road.



Ulysses Kirksey has been PSO’s music director for over 30 years, and he assumed the baton from the founder F. Nathaniel, a distinguished educator at Virginia State University.



PSO is a diverse group of gifted musicians from all walks of life – some of them have been with the orchestra since it was founded in 1978.