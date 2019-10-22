Ruth Hope Jordan, 84, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 12, 2019. Ruth was born on Dec. 25, 1934,...

Ruth Hope Jordan, 84, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 12, 2019. Ruth was born on Dec. 25, 1934, in Colonial Heights to John David Jordan and Ruth Alma Pate Jordan. She was born prematurely, so small that her first crib was just a small box placed near a space heater for warmth; yet she persevered and went on to dedicate her life to volunteering and serving the people of Chesterfield County. After graduating Thomas Dale High School and the Norfolk College of William and Mary (now Old Dominion University), she returned to Chester, where she spent 32 years teaching elementary school for Chesterfield County Schools, endearing herself to hundreds of her students. During this time, she also volunteered for the Bensley-Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad, receiving numerous certifications and accolades for her work as both a volunteer and as an instructor. After 10 years of continuous service, in 1982 the squad named her a member for life. In retirement, “Miss Ruth,’’ as she was so affectionately addressed by many, continued her public service by volunteering for the Chesterfield County Police Department, leaving only when her aging body told her it was time to fully retire. Ruth’s lifelong commitment to serving her community, including over 7,000 volunteer hours, culminated in her receipt of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and her induction into the Chesterfield County Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame in 2016. Ruth was predeceased by her three brothers, John, Robert and Russell Jordan; her sister, Edith Early; her foster sister, Joan Rusmisell; and her niece, Stephanie Jordan. Ruth is survived by her two sisters-in-law, Pat and Lois Jordan; five nieces and nephews; 11 grandnieces and grandnephews; one great-great grandniece; and a host of former students, friends and fellow volunteers. While her family was very dear to Ruth, her friends and acquaintances in and around Chester meant the world to her. Thank you, to all who touched her world, watched out for her and helped take care of her. Her life would not have been the same without you. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St John’s Episcopal Church, 12201 Richmond St., Chester, Va., 23831 with the Rev. Dale Custer presiding, followed by a reception at the parish hall. A private interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. Memorial gifts in Miss Ruth’s memory can be made to Smitty’s Cat Rescue (now SPCA of Chesterfield), Chesterfield Police Department or the Bermuda-Bensley Volunteer Rescue Squad. Funeral arrangements are by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va., 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.