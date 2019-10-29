Chesterfield recognized for budget innovations

Chesterfield County was recently honored by the Virginia Government Finance Officers’ Association with the Innovations in Government Finance Award. The county was recognized for...

The county was recognized for excellence in e-government and technology and in budgeting and financial planning.



The award was presented Oct. 11 to staff of the county’s Budget and Management Department.



Within e-government and technology, the county was recognized for innovative development of Bluefield Chesterfield, a brand centered upon an engaging, interactive new website designed to share and host strategic conversation with the community on key topics related to budget, planning and programmatic services and investment.



Within budgeting and financial planning, the county was recognized for in-house development of a new dashboard tool to provide more advanced, accurate projections in real time.



Featuring drill-down capability using PowerPivot in Excel, the tool allows the department to use transactional level data from 2009-present across county funds to identify trends in revenue and expenditure patterns, monitor department budgets and project future spending and budgetary needs.