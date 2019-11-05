Robertson convicted of $10M fraud

Trending

November 5, 2019

A former L.C. Bird football player was convicted by a federal jury on Oct. 28.
Merrill Robertson Jr., 39, was convicted of mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3.

Robertson had been convicted of the same offenses in 2017 and sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the daily. However, an appeals court ordered a new trial earlier this year because jurors weren’t questioned adequately about whether they had read a news story about the case.

Robertson and business partner Sherman Carl Vaughn, 48, started Cavalier Union Investments LLC and Black Bull Wealth Management LLC.

The men solicited victims to invest in private investment funds and other investments from 2008 to 2016. They were convicted of defrauding more than $10 million — in some cases entire life savings — from 63 investors.

